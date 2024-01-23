Galaxy S24 Ultra owns iPhone 15 Pro Max in storage performance





The iPhone 15 Pro Max don't feature the same embedded storage systems. The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with the UFS storage tech (UFS 4.0 to be specific) and the iPhone 15 Pro Max features the NVMe tech. The Galaxy S24 Ultra and thedon't feature the same embedded storage systems. Thecomes with the UFS storage tech (UFS 4.0 to be specific) and thefeatures the NVMe tech.









Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max . It turns out that the Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts 75 percent faster sequential read speed than the iPhone 15 Pro Max , and its sequential write speed is also 15 percent faster compared to Apple's highest-end flagship. Tech Youtuber @sakitechonline ran the Jazz Disk Bench storage performance benchmark tool on theand. It turns out that theboasts 75 percent faster sequential read speed than the, and its sequential write speed is also 15 percent faster compared to Apple's highest-end flagship.





Theoretically, this allows the Galaxy S24 Ultra to open apps faster and export files more quickly.





On top of that, the Galaxy S24 Ultra also has lower latency, so it takes less time than the iPhone 15 Pro Max when accessing data.









Galaxy S24 Ultra has significantly better storage performance than the iPhone 15 Pro Max , an average user is unlikely to feel any difference in day-to-day use but the results are impressive nonetheless and increase the handset's chances of becoming the That said, even though thehas significantly better storage performance than the, an average user is unlikely to feel any difference in day-to-day use but the results are impressive nonetheless and increase the handset's chances of becoming the best phone of the year