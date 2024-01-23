Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Galaxy S24 Ultra owns iPhone 15 Pro Max in storage performance

Galaxy S24 Ultra owns iPhone 15 Pro Max in storage performance
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy that powers the S24 series is comparable in performance to the iPhone 15 Pro Max -- at least as far as benchmark scores are concerned -- but a phone's smoothness doesn't depend on its chip alone. The amount of RAM your phone has, how it perform over an extended period of time, and the type of storage it features also impact your experience. 

The Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max don't feature the same embedded storage systems. The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with the UFS storage tech (UFS 4.0 to be specific) and the iPhone 15 Pro Max features the NVMe tech.


Tech Youtuber @sakitechonline ran the Jazz Disk Bench storage performance benchmark tool on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It turns out that the Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts 75 percent faster sequential read speed than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and its sequential write speed is also 15 percent faster compared to Apple's highest-end flagship.

Theoretically, this allows the Galaxy S24 Ultra to open apps faster and export files more quickly.

On top of that, the Galaxy S24 Ultra also has lower latency, so it takes less time than the iPhone 15 Pro Max when accessing data.

A few years back, iPhone's NVMe storage was considered superior to UFS, which is used by most Android phones, but with the advancements made in recent times, UFS has started to look like the better option so it isn't really surprising that Apple has been quiet about the performance of the NVMe storage and also hasn't released any data about its speeds.

That said, even though the Galaxy S24 Ultra has significantly better storage performance than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, an average user is unlikely to feel any difference in day-to-day use but the results are impressive nonetheless and increase the handset's chances of becoming the best phone of the year.

