Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 Pro + Unlimited plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 Pro + Unlimited plan

 View
Samsung Android

Dual under-display fingerprint sensor tipped for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Peter Kostadinov
By
0
Galaxy Z Fold 4
While the Galaxy Z Fold 3 didn't arrive with a under-display fingerprint scanner, next year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 might arrive with a rather intriguing fingerprint sensor. According to a patent application spotted by LetsGoDigital, the upcoming Z Fold 4 might use a double-sided fingerprint sensor that will sit between the cover screen and the main screen.

This has never been done on a foldable phone so far and unlocks a rather interesting use case.


The rumored dual-sided sensor will allow the user to unlock the device by inputting their digit onto either the external or the internal display. Due to the positioning of the sensors, they will essentially be communicating with the same PCB on the mainboard of the phone, which will definitely help save some precious internal space. SamMobile points out that Samsung could go for any combination of ultrasonic and optical sensors, but neither the patent application nor any other rumor corroborate that notion.


With this new implementation, users will be able to authorize payments, unlock the device, and authenticate locked apps no matter which screen they are currently on. While the Galaxy Z Fold 3's snappy capacitive fingerprint scanner is as good as it gets and works great no matter which display you use, the Z Fold 3 certainly lacks the novelty appeal of a under-display fingerprint scanner.

Provided that its successor indeed arrives with such a biometric sensor, Samsung will have all the right in the world to beat itself in the chest and claim the first spot, as no other foldable phone so far has arrived with a under-display fingerprint scanner, even less so a double-sided sensor.

We've heard little on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 so far, which is due to the expected release of the phone in August 2022. There's plenty of time till then and the rumor mill hasn't started to rotate at full speed just yet. Still, we expect top-notch hardware along with an improved under-display selfie camera.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.7
$1800 Special Samsung $1800 Special T-Mobile $50 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

Moto G5 stops a bullet during an armed robbery saving its owner's life
by Alan Friedman,  4
Moto G5 stops a bullet during an armed robbery saving its owner's life
Watch this guy make a case for his 5G iPhone 13 Pro Max that adds a twist for his sweet tooth
by Alan Friedman,  1
Watch this guy make a case for his 5G iPhone 13 Pro Max that adds a twist for his sweet tooth
Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 smartwatches are official and looking good
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 smartwatches are official and looking good
OnePlus 9RT to come with 7GB of virtual RAM, super-fast charging
by Peter Kostadinov,  1
OnePlus 9RT to come with 7GB of virtual RAM, super-fast charging
The outstanding Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds have never been this cheap (brand new)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The outstanding Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds have never been this cheap (brand new)
-36%
Samsung joins forces with famous directors to show off the Galaxy S21 Ultra
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Samsung joins forces with famous directors to show off the Galaxy S21 Ultra
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless