This is why people hate on Samsung and Google, praise Apple

Samsung recently held its summer Unpacked event, and it was a notch more exciting than usual. We got a completely redesigned Galaxy Z Fold 7, and a new set of Galaxy Watches that actually come with meaningful new features.
For the first time in a while, we get not one but a bunch of new products that come with new stuff.
So let’s talk about the Galaxy Watch. And more importantly:
Here’s something interesting. The new Galaxy Watches include three models:
However, calling all of them all-new is a bit generous. The hardware inside the Watch 8 series is pretty much the same as the Watch 7 (same excellent Exynos W1000 chip, same sensors on paper). Specifically, the Galaxy Watch Ultra seems to be a repeat of last year’s model, now just with a new color option and more storage.
If you needed more proof that the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2024 and Watch Ultra 2025 are basically identical — Samsung is already pushing the new One UI Watch 8 to last year’s Galaxy Watch Ultra models. Given the company’s update rollout history, that’s quite unprecedented. And a pleasant surprise!
And here’s the good news — One UI Watch 8 for Galaxy Watch Ultra 2024 comes with all the features we saw on stage. Gemini assistant on board, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index — the fancy new stuff that should, according to Samsung, improve our lifestyle and health.
It’s good to see that early adopters of the rather expensive Watch Ultra from 2024 are getting such a fine treatment.
But what about those that bought the Galaxy Watch 7?
Users on Reddit and Samsung’s support boards are already asking — what’s up? The Galaxy Watch 7 comes with a 4-year software update commitment. So, are they getting One UI Watch 8 with Vascular Load reading and Antioxidant Index?
And OK, a $300+ smartwatch may be considered a “budget model” compared to the $600+ Galaxy Watch Ultra, but nobody likes to be treated as second-class customer because they have a “super-old 12-month device that wasn’t even the most expensive choice on purchase”.
There’s no reason it wouldn’t. A scan through the specs of the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 8 shows that the two share the same hardware and same sensors.
My guess is that One UI Watch 8 will come to the “mass market” units in… due time, and will proudly be announced to support everything that the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic support.
There are two possible answers:
Right out of the gates, I don’t believe it’s option number 2. Yes, the Samsung Health app currently says “You need a Galaxy Watch 8 or higher to use this feature”, but that’s a line of text that can change once the watches get their updates. Then again, there is precedent for some companies to do such shenanigans in the past. I’ll get to that in a bit.
On Option 1 — it does make sense, though it’s the bad move. We live in an era in tech where companies are building out entire ecosystems and wanting users to buy more and more of their different devices. From laptops, TVs, and desktops, to phones, watches, buds, and even smart rings.
You know what makes people really, really decide to buy your product? Knowing that they will get the proper support for the long run. And communication and peace of mind is part of that magical word — “support”.
Again, I do believe that the Galaxy Watch 7 will get the new features. (Feel free to come back and drop a comment on how wrong I was when the update comes, and it doesn’t have them.) But leaving customers in the dark over the hype period of the Galaxy Watch 8 is just not cool. Isn’t it better to have people be hyped and excited about their Samsung products, even the old ones, so they come back when it’s time to upgrade?
Apple is pretty big on software support. New iPhones come with new iOS, new Apple Watches come with new watchOS. As soon as the products launch, you can expect an update on your older device.
Some features do get cut off and remain exclusive to the new hardware. The difference is that it’s usually known what you will and what you won’t get. Yes, it’s obfuscated behind marketing hype speak, but you can dig through the news announcements or Apple specs pages to figure out if your iPhone 13 will get that one new camera feature (or, you can read PhoneArena around release dates, because we love untangling those questions for you ;) )
But I do wish to point out that Apple did do one bad boo-boo in the recent past. Pertaining to Option 2, from above. When the Stage Manager multi-tasking feature was first announced in 2021, it was said it’ll be for iPad Pros with M-class chips only.
The issue was that people had already bought up a lot of the recently-released iPad Pro 2020 models. These had the Apple A12Z SoC, which was quite powerful, and the community quickly kicked up a lot of fuss about being essentially snubbed. It’s not cool to not get a major new feature, when you just bought an $800-$1000+ tablet less than 12 months ago.
Suddenly, magically, it turned out that the A12Z Bionic can support Stage Manager. I guess Apple just forgot about it.
So… That was just an aside, here’s hoping that Samsung isn’t taking the same route with the Galaxy Watch 7 One UI Watch 8 update (say that three times fast, by the way).
