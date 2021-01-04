Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price drops below $1,000 on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung's foldable smartphone, which typically costs a fortune, is now on sale at Amazon for less than $1,000. Considering the phone's suggested retail price of around $1,380, we'd say this is a pretty good deal.
Also, as the title says, this is an unlocked device specifically designed for the US market, which means that it will work with all major carriers in the country. This particular deal comes directly from Samsung Electronics, so you won't have to worry about the warranty.
Just to recap, the Galaxy Z Flip rocks a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. Also, it features a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display (Super AMOLED), a single 10-megapixel camera, and a 3,300 mAh battery.
If you're considering the deal, make sure to select the Mirror Black version of the smartphone, as the other colors are no longer available for purchase at the moment.