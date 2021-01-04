Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price drops below $1,000 on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 04, 2021, 11:49 AM
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price drops below $1,000 on Amazon
Samsung is one of the first smartphone companies to reveal its flagship in 2021. The Galaxy S21 is just around the corner, but if you're not planning to buy one and you're more into “unique” gadgets, we have the perfect deal for you.

The Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung's foldable smartphone, which typically costs a fortune, is now on sale at Amazon for less than $1,000. Considering the phone's suggested retail price of around $1,380, we'd say this is a pretty good deal.

Also, as the title says, this is an unlocked device specifically designed for the US market, which means that it will work with all major carriers in the country. This particular deal comes directly from Samsung Electronics, so you won't have to worry about the warranty.

30%
off

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Factory Unlocked Cell Phone |US Version - Single SIM | 256GB of Storage | Folding Glass Technology | Long-Lasting Battery | Mirror Black

Buy at Amazon


Just to recap, the Galaxy Z Flip rocks a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. Also, it features a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex display (Super AMOLED), a single 10-megapixel camera, and a 3,300 mAh battery.

If you're considering the deal, make sure to select the Mirror Black version of the smartphone, as the other colors are no longer available for purchase at the moment.

