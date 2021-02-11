Save up to 50% on LG's 5G smartphones at Verizon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
For a limited time, both LG's 5G smartphones, Velvet and Wing, are on sale at Verizon, although the requirements might put some customers on the fence. Until March 31, the LG Wing 5G is $300 off with premium unlimited and no trade-in required. Also, customers who purchase the LG Wing 5G at Verizon, will receive a tone for free (until March 11).
On the other hand, the LG Velvet 5G is up to 50% off with trade-in and premium unlimited (until March 31). Just like the LG Wing 5G, those who purchase the LG Velvet 5G until March 11 will receive a free tone.