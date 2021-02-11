Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Save up to 50% on LG's 5G smartphones at Verizon

Feb 11, 2021
It's that time of the year again, so if you're looking to buy something nice for your soulmate, we have some pretty good tips that might save you a lot of time spent on researching on your own. The timeframe around Valentine's Day is very important for all retailers and manufacturers, but also for customers looking for deals.

If you're looking for a cheaper smartphone, you've come to the right place. If you haven't checked the Best Valentine's Day deals yet, make sure to correct that mistake, but not before taking a look at what LG and Verizon have prepared for customers this week.

For a limited time, both LG's 5G smartphones, Velvet and Wing, are on sale at Verizon, although the requirements might put some customers on the fence. Until March 31, the LG Wing 5G is $300 off with premium unlimited and no trade-in required. Also, customers who purchase the LG Wing 5G at Verizon, will receive a tone for free (until March 11).
On the other hand, the LG Velvet 5G is up to 50% off with trade-in and premium unlimited (until March 31). Just like the LG Wing 5G, those who purchase the LG Velvet 5G until March 11 will receive a free tone.

Velvet
LG Velvet View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.0
34%off $460 Special Verizon $240off $460 Special Verizon $700 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Wing
LG Wing View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

7.5
30%off $700 Special Verizon $300off $700 Special Verizon $1050 AT&T
  • Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

