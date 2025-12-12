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Awesome gifts for techies: Iniu pocket chargers and advent calendar now live!

Iniu's power solutions are an excellent gift for techies! Visit the advent calendar daily to get something for yourself, too!

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Awesome gifts for techies: Iniu pocket chargers and advent calendar now live!
This story is sponsored by Iniu. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Now that we are well into December, it is high time to start getting some stocking stuffers for the holidays! And, in this modern day and age, everyone appreciates a convenient and easy charging item for their phones, tablets, smartwatches.

Manufacturer Iniu may have just the right offers for you, with products that focus on being portable, friendly, yet extremely potent when it comes to charging.

Plus, there’s an advent calendar running all the way to January 10th, with prizes that you can win for yourself. Anything from Iniu products to discount coupons, or a full-on $100 Amazon gift card. Plus, fans will be delighted that they also have the chance to win a Product Tester Pass, where they will be able to try out upcoming Iniu products before their actual release!

OK, so what are the gift ideas? Take a look at this super-powered but tiny power bank:

Iniu Pocket Rocket P50: world’s smallest 10,000 mAh power bank



Nowadays, everyone appreciates a powerbank. Even if they own one — with the prevalence of electronics in our lives, it’s really easy to fit a backup plan somewhere.

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For example, the Pocket Rocket P50. It’s a 10,000 mAh power bank, that is extremely tiny and pocketable — 3.3 x 2.0 x 1.0 in (8.3 x 5.2 x 2.6 cm). It can fit a backpack, a travel case, a purse, or a coat pocket with ease. In fact, its included braided USB C cable clips on and acts as a lanyard, so you can even hang it on a bag handle. Yet, those 10,000 mAh will ensure that you get at least two extra charges for an iPhone.

It weighs just 160 g and is available in multiple fun and vibrant colors. Despite its size, it still has three USB outputs and a display to give you accurate charge status. And it can deliver up to 45 W of power for fast charging — compatible with the Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0 protocol, too. A phone that’s in the red can go back up to 70% in just 25 minutes.

How did Iniu make the smallest 10,000 mAh power bank in the world? A mixture of innovations, from premium grade inductor components to improve heat management, multi-tab battery cells that create a more uniform electrical path (as opposed to two-tab design), and an upgraded TinyCell Pro architecture, which is Iniu’s proprietary technology.

Shop Iniu Pocket Rocket P50 here


Iniu SnapGo W31-E1: the only wireless charger travelers will need



The Iniu SnapGo W31-E1 is a 3-in-1 foldable wireless charger that can get extremely tiny — 3.9 x 2.4 x 0.8 in (9.9 x 6.1 x 2 cm), a.k.a. smaller than a regular computer mouse.

This one is great for the Apple fans, as it comes with an integrated Apple Watch charger. Specifically designed to power up an iPhone with a Qi 2.0 stand, an AirPods case on the Qi pad, and an Apple Watch, all at the same time.

Great pick for travelers or people that want to avoid clutter on their night stand or office desk. It fits easily in a corner, or a pocket or bag.

Shop Iniu SnapGo W31-E1 here


Get discounts, gifts, and more


Starting on the 12th of December and all the way until January 10th, Iniu is running an interactive advent calendar on its website. Remember to come back every day and unbox your gift and you could get:

  • Iniu chargers and power banks
  • Gift cards ranging from $5 to $250
  • $100 Amazon Gift Card
  • Discount coupons and seasonal gifts
  • 2026 INIU Product Tester Pass, grants monthly access to test upcoming INIU devices

Follow the link below and be sure to bookmark it, so you don’t forget to come back until the event is up:

Iniu Advent Calendar

Special gifts and promotions!

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Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
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