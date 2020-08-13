Apple Watch sleep tracking is here! This is how it works

Stay tuned for our impressions with the Apple Watch sleep tracking and the results it gives in the coming days.











So how does the new Apple Watch Sleep tracking app look like and how does it work? Let's explore.As soon as watchOS 7 is installed on your Apple Watch, a new Sleep app icon (shown in the first image below) will appear on your smartwatch homescreen. The same Sleep app will also appear on the Apple Watch iPhone app. Opening the Sleep app on your Apple Watch will first take you through an introductory screen, which explains that Sleep can be used to schedule a wake-up alarm, bedtime and even a bedtime reminder.Afterwards, the initial set up process begins by setting up a sleeping time goal, which by default starts at the commonly recommended 8 hours. It's widely believed that most healthy adults need at least 7 or 8 hours of sleep in order to feel well rested in the morning.The Apple Watch Sleep tracking app will then let you know that it can inform you each morning whether you've had enough sleep or not, which you can skip.