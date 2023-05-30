Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max was the world's top-selling high-end smartphone in Q1 2023





While the Cupertino-based tech giant hasn't been able to boost its Q1 handset sales numbers compared to the same period of last year either, its worldwide decline was by no means substantial, especially in contrast with the performance of other top vendors.





What a trifecta!





That's an absolutely remarkable stat shared by Canalys on Twitter , and it's made that much more impressive by the trend-defying growth of this high-end section of the smartphone industry. That's right, $500+ devices are on the rise around the world, gaining 4.7 percent in the first 90 days of the year compared to Q1 2022, unlike the $300 to $500, $200 - $299, $100 - $199, and sub-$100 brackets, all of which have faced reduced demand in the same timeframe.









Given that the "regular" iPhone 13 was 2022's overall best-selling smartphone , followed at a large distance by its Pro Max sibling, it's also remarkable to see both the iPhone 14 Pro Max and 14 Pro trump their "vanilla" brother.





If this is how the rest of the year will go, Apple is definitely looking at some record-breaking profit figures, further boosted by the presence of the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE 3 among the world's 15 most popular $500+ smartphones during Q1 2023.





The iPhone 14 Plus is clearly an improvement on the iPhone 13 mini , edging out the Galaxy S23 in today's battle while narrowly losing the fifth spot to the S23 Ultra. That's not exactly Samsung's greatest ever victory, although the company can be relatively content with seeing the S23 Plus, Z Flip 4, S22, and S21 FE 5G make this top 15 list as well.

One foldable, one Fan Edition, no Pixels or Motorolas





On the not so bright side of things for the world's largest handset manufacturer, there was no place for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 here once the Xiaomi 13 and Huawei Mate 50 were also counted in, and the Z Flip 4's position just ahead of the modest iPhone SE (2022) is probably not what Samsung hoped for.

















Some of the names missing from the $500+ chart are arguably as interesting as the ones included on it, with the aforementioned Galaxy S22 Ultra joined by Google's Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as well as Motorola's Edge+ (2022) and all of Oppo and Vivo's high-enders outside of the top 15. Clearly, some of those brands are not strong enough in Europe and Asia just yet, while others are completely absent from the US market, leaving Apple and Samsung as the two big companies that (almost) have it all.