Google makes great phones that not many people want, new data shows





Tutto Android Per Statista Consumer Insights (via), Google's Pixel phones are the most popular in Australia, with a market share of 5.4 percent. The second and third most important markets - in terms of sales - are the US and Canada, where the company's phones have a market share of 4.6 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.









Needless to say, those numbers aren't very impressive. Even more worrisome is that the report says that Pixel phones are a 'one-time decision' for many people. This is in line with a recent report that said a whopping 57 percent of current Pixel owners want to switch to another brand





Google's phones have picked up a reputation for being buggy and even though most of them get ironed out, it looks like users don't want to put up with phones that are so prone to bugs. It also doesn't help that other top manufacturers offer more operating system upgrades than Google.

Google is doing the best it can





To cut Google some slack, Pixel is still a relatively young brand and the market is not in great shape at the moment. The company has made some great strides in the past few years. The company gave its phones a huge makeover in 2021 and it also makes its own chips now. These efforts are bearing fruit.



