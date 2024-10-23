Amazon's outstanding new Pixel Tablet deal will make you feel like Black Friday is already here





Believe it or not, the stock Android 15 -running 11-inch slate is now cheaper than ever before on Amazon despite the e-commerce giant's second Prime Day event of the year taking place a couple of weeks back and those customary Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales you're all looking forward to still being a few weeks away.

Google Pixel Tablet Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, Android 13, 10.95-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, 7,020mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Porcelain Color, No Speaker Dock Included $124 off (31%) Buy at Amazon





Yes, the entry-level 128GB Pixel Tablet variant sans dock is currently marked down by a very cool 125 bucks from a $399 list price, and naturally, you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member or to meet any other special requirements to claim this unprecedented discount.





Could the Google Tensor G2-powered giant become even more affordable closer to the winter holidays? Absolutely, but there are obviously no guarantees in one direction or the other, so if you're thinking of getting your better half a solid Android tablet for Christmas without breaking the bank, it might be risky to snub this somewhat random new deal in anticipation of a more "organized" promotion that may or may not come in the near future.





last year was not... particularly flattering, emphasizing such glaring flaws as sluggish overall performance, unimpressive audio quality, and mediocre battery life, Amazon's new record low price makes this respectable mid-ranger's key strengths shine a lot brighter than its weaknesses right now. While our original Pixel Tablet review last year was not... particularly flattering, emphasizing such glaring flaws as sluggish overall performance, unimpressive audio quality, and mediocre battery life, Amazon's new record low price makes this respectable mid-ranger's key strengths shine a lot brighter than its weaknesses right now.





Whether you're a hardcore Google fan or not, you'll probably greatly appreciate the search giant's stellar software support, as well as the 8GB RAM count, surprisingly advanced AI skills, and almost unexpectedly premium construction of what's arguably one of the best budget tablets on the market today.