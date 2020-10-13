Amazon has multiple Samsung Galaxy Watch, Watch Active, and Active 2 models on sale at awesome prices









Believe it or not, the powerful smartwatch is on sale for up to 35 percent off its list price as part of Amazon's Prime Day frenzy right now, and incredibly enough, you don't even need a Prime subscription to claim these killer new deals. Of course, signing up for the popular service does come with many other perks and benefits, including free and fast nationwide shipping for Samsung 's cheaper than ever smartwatches and exclusive access to thousands of amazing promotions on some of the world's greatest gadgets.





Keep in mind that you'll have to pick one of two very specific first-gen Samsung Galaxy Watch variants to maximize your savings. We're talking about a rose gold 42mm flavor and a silver 46mm model, both of which are currently available for $90.99 less than usual with GPS and Bluetooth connectivity in tow but no standalone LTE support.

The Galaxy Watch Active and Watch Active 2 are also heavily discounted for Amazon Prime Day







Still, being able to shave $60.99 off the regular price of the budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Watch Active in a single 40mm size and three color options (black, green, and rose gold) is certainly nothing to sneeze at.



The same goes for a $70 price cut anyone can claim at the time of this writing on the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch Active 2 in your choice of 40 or 44mm sizes and a number of different paint jobs including black, silver, and gold.



Compared to the Galaxy Watch, this thing doesn't have a physical rotating bezel going for it, while the first-gen Galaxy Watch Active is overall humbler, with a shorter list of sensors on deck and a sportier design.





