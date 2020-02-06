Major software update spreads to Samsung's OG Galaxy Watch on all big four US carriers
The first carrier that confirmed a US release was T-Mobile less than a couple of weeks ago, and now Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint seem to be following suit pretty much simultaneously, according to official support webpages and numerous reports across Reddit, the XDA Developers forum, and social media.
Naturally, everyone's getting essentially the same list of UI tweaks, S Health enhancements, Bixby improvements, and expanded customization options, as detailed by Samsung a few months back. Overall, the update is quite hefty for a smartwatch with 4 gigs of internal storage space, tipping the scales at around 120MB.
Some of the most important new features and key enhancements include a bunch of additional watch face complications, My Style functionality recommending the perfect watch face to complement your every outfit, new emoticons providing a variety of skin tones, improved Always on Display readability, the ability to track your swims automatically, low heart rate alerts, and a smarter, more intuitive virtual assistant.
