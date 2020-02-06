T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Software updates Tizen Wearables

Major software update spreads to Samsung's OG Galaxy Watch on all big four US carriers

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 06, 2020, 8:43 AM
Samsung has made excellent progress of late in terms of software support for some of its high-end smartphones, delivering a number of exceptionally fast Android 10 updates, but believe it or not, the company is doing an even better job frequently refreshing the UI and improving the functionality of its Tizen-powered smartwatches.

Seeing as how the ancient Gear S2 is still receiving updates, you shouldn't be surprised to hear the same can be said about the much newer, significantly faster, and arguably prettier Galaxy Watch. Commercially released less than 18 months ago, the Apple Watch-rivaling device actually started getting some of the cool features introduced with the Galaxy Watch Active 2 way back in November 2019.

At that point, Samsung promised this latest update would gradually roll out to 2018's Galaxy Watch on a "region-by-region" basis. Well, at long last, it appears that the One UI 1.5 revision is making its way stateside as far as LTE-enabled variants are concerned. 

The first carrier that confirmed a US release was T-Mobile less than a couple of weeks ago, and now Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint seem to be following suit pretty much simultaneously, according to official support webpages and numerous reports across Reddit, the XDA Developers forum, and social media.

Naturally, everyone's getting essentially the same list of UI tweaks, S Health enhancements, Bixby improvements, and expanded customization options, as detailed by Samsung a few months back. Overall, the update is quite hefty for a smartwatch with 4 gigs of internal storage space, tipping the scales at around 120MB.

Some of the most important new features and key enhancements include a bunch of additional watch face complications, My Style functionality recommending the perfect watch face to complement your every outfit, new emoticons providing a variety of skin tones, improved Always on Display readability, the ability to track your swims automatically, low heart rate alerts, and a smarter, more intuitive virtual assistant.

