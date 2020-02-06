Major software update spreads to Samsung's OG Galaxy Watch on all big four US carriers









At that point, Samsung promised this latest update would gradually roll out to 2018's Galaxy Watch on a "region-by-region" basis. Well, at long last, it appears that the One UI 1.5 revision is making its way stateside as far as LTE-enabled variants are concerned.









Naturally, everyone's getting essentially the same list of UI tweaks, S Health enhancements, Bixby improvements, and expanded customization options, as detailed by Samsung a few months back. Overall, the update is quite hefty for a smartwatch with 4 gigs of internal storage space, tipping the scales at around 120MB.





Some of the most important new features and key enhancements include a bunch of additional watch face complications, My Style functionality recommending the perfect watch face to complement your every outfit, new emoticons providing a variety of skin tones, improved Always on Display readability, the ability to track your swims automatically, low heart rate alerts, and a smarter, more intuitive virtual assistant.