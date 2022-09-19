ASUS unveils the new ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition, alongside ROG Phone 6D models

Prices and availability

It’s not hard to guess that prices for all three ROG Phone 6 devices introduced today are on the steep side. For example, the ROG Phone 6D will be available for purchase in Europe for as low as €950 (£800 in the UK), while the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will cost €1400 (£1200 in the UK).DC Comics fans who’d like to pick up the ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition will have to come up with €1200. Yes, it’s cheaper than the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, but that’s because it packs only 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, whereas the former comes with no less than 16GB RAM and 512GB internal memory.