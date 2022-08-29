 Another Asus ROG Phone will be revealed next month - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Another Asus ROG Phone will be revealed next month

Asus
@cosminvasile
Another Asus ROG Phone will be revealed next month
Having already launched its ROG phones for 2022 recently, the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro, it’s quite surprising to see Asus planning to introduce yet another gaming phone this year. The new phone is called ROG Phone 6D Ultimate and will be officially unveiled on September 19, Asus confirmed this week.

Despite its pompous name, reports claim the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will be the cheapest of the ROG Phone 6 series. Since it will be more affordable than the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will ditch some of the powerful hardware for something “lighter” and cheaper.

For starters, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset for a cheaper and slightly less powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ CPU. Although these are all the details leaked ahead of the phone’s announcement, we can safely assume that the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will have some other hardware parts downgraded in order to make it cheaper than the other two ROG Phone 6 series phones.

Asus ROG Phone devices have always been priced pretty high, so the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate could be the company’s first full-fledged gaming phone that goes below a certain price threshold that would make it more appealing for customers.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta settles Class-Action suit related to Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 presidential election
Meta settles Class-Action suit related to Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 presidential election
Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone
Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app
Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever

Popular stories

T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
T-Mobile quietly launches a new ultra-affordable phone from a little-known brand
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on 'clearance' at crazy low prices
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is already on 'clearance' at a huge discount (but not for long)
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is already on 'clearance' at a huge discount (but not for long)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless