Dimensity 9000+ is MediaTek’s answer to Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

“Building on the success of our first flagship 5G chipset, the Dimensity 9000+ ensures that device makers always have access to the most advanced high-performance features and the latest mobile technologies, making it possible for their top-tier smartphones to stand out,”

“With a suite of top-tier AI, gaming, multimedia, imaging and connectivity features, the Dimensity 9000+ delivers faster gameplay, seamless streaming and an all-around better user experience.”





What do you think about it? It sure does look like a clone, and the fact that it’s been built in the same factory using the same architecture and manufacturing process also contributes to that notion. Although, on a deeper level it's plain to see that MediaTek is using different solutions outside of the ARM-licensed framework.



We have to test it ourselves to see how it performs against its main rival, though. In the end, more options on the hardware front is always better for us - the consumers. We’re also waiting (at least some of us) for Samsung’s answer in the face of the upcoming Exynos 2200 refresh.





Also Read: