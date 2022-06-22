 Dimensity 9000+ is MediaTek’s answer to Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 - PhoneArena
Dimensity 9000+ is MediaTek’s answer to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
MediaTek continues its rally to offer high-performance, high-quality silicon - an alternative to Qualcomm’s top chipsets. Today the company announced the Dimensity 9000+ SoC - its own overclocked and enhanced version of the 9000, aimed to challenge Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The new chipset is built on Arm’s v9 CPU architecture using a 4nm manufacturing process (same specs as the 8+ Gen 1). The core configuration is also exactly the same - 1-3-4 (one ultra-Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.2GHz, three Cortex-A710 cores and four efficient Cortex-A510 cores).

The main difference between the 9000+ and its non-plus sibling is the overclocked (by 150MHz) Cortex-X2 high-performance core. In comparison, the 8+ Gen 1 employs the same speed for the performance core (you can check out our benchmarks), with the biggest difference being the GPU processor.



The Dimensity 9000+ comes with Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics processor, while the 8+ Gen 1 relies on the Adreno architecture. MediaTek promises more than a 5% boost in CPU performance and more than 10% improvement in GPU performance, compared to the non-plus version, which is again on par with the jump between the regular 8 Gen 1, and the plus.

“Building on the success of our first flagship 5G chipset, the Dimensity 9000+ ensures that device makers always have access to the most advanced high-performance features and the latest mobile technologies, making it possible for their top-tier smartphones to stand out,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “With a suite of top-tier AI, gaming, multimedia, imaging and connectivity features, the Dimensity 9000+ delivers faster gameplay, seamless streaming and an all-around better user experience.”

Here’s a quick comparison between the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1MediaTek Dimensity 9000+
ArchitectureARMv9ARMv9
CoresOcta-core
(1x3.2 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3x2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A510).		Octa-core
(1x3.2 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3x2.85 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A510).
GPUArm Mali-G710 MC10Adreno 730, 900Hz
Manufacturing process4nm4nm
Connectivity3GPP Release-16 5G ModemQualcomm Snapdragon X65 5G
Wi-Fi/BluetoothBeidou III-B1CFastconnect 6900
ISPImagiq 790 with 4K HDR+Qualcomm Spectra with 8K HDR10+


What do you think about it? It sure does look like a clone, and the fact that it’s been built in the same factory using the same architecture and manufacturing process also contributes to that notion. Although, on a deeper level it's plain to see that MediaTek is using different solutions outside of the ARM-licensed framework.

We have to test it ourselves to see how it performs against its main rival, though. In the end, more options on the hardware front is always better for us - the consumers. We’re also waiting (at least some of us) for Samsung’s answer in the face of the upcoming Exynos 2200 refresh.

Also Read:
