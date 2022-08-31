Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate breaks cover ahead of official announcement
Asus confirmed earlier this week it will reveal another ROG Phone next month, but, as you can expect, it didn’t reveal anything about the device except for the name and when exactly the unveiling will happen. Luckily, we already know a few things about the upcoming gaming phone thanks a couple of previous reports.
That said, apparently the “D” from the phone’s name comes from the new Dimensity 9000+ CPU that will power the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. Although MediaTek’s chipset is among the newest on the market having been introduced back in June, it’s definitely a cheaper solution than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor powering the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro.
As previously revealed by Asus, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will be unveiled on September 19, so there’s still time to learn more about the phone before we get the info from Asus.
Even better, Evan Blass (via 91mobiles) has just leaked a couple of pictures that show little to no change in design. Not that we’ve expected any drastic changes considering the very short time Asus had to launch another ROG Phone after the first two arrived on the market just two months ago.
That said, apparently the “D” from the phone’s name comes from the new Dimensity 9000+ CPU that will power the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. Although MediaTek’s chipset is among the newest on the market having been introduced back in June, it’s definitely a cheaper solution than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor powering the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro.
Despite its name, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate shapes up to be a rather “low-cost” gaming phone, but don’t get your hopes too high. Even if Asus plans downgrade a couple of other pieces of hardware, apart from the chipset, it will still cost quite a lot.
As previously revealed by Asus, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will be unveiled on September 19, so there’s still time to learn more about the phone before we get the info from Asus.
Things that are NOT allowed: