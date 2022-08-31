 Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate breaks cover ahead of official announcement - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate breaks cover ahead of official announcement

Asus
@cosminvasile
Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate breaks cover ahead of official announcement
Asus confirmed earlier this week it will reveal another ROG Phone next month, but, as you can expect, it didn’t reveal anything about the device except for the name and when exactly the unveiling will happen. Luckily, we already know a few things about the upcoming gaming phone thanks a couple of previous reports.

Even better, Evan Blass (via 91mobiles) has just leaked a couple of pictures that show little to no change in design. Not that we’ve expected any drastic changes considering the very short time Asus had to launch another ROG Phone after the first two arrived on the market just two months ago.

That said, apparently the “D” from the phone’s name comes from the new Dimensity 9000+ CPU that will power the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. Although MediaTek’s chipset is among the newest on the market having been introduced back in June, it’s definitely a cheaper solution than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor powering the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro.

Despite its name, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate shapes up to be a rather “low-cost” gaming phone, but don’t get your hopes too high. Even if Asus plans downgrade a couple of other pieces of hardware, apart from the chipset, it will still cost quite a lot.

As previously revealed by Asus, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will be unveiled on September 19, so there’s still time to learn more about the phone before we get the info from Asus.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta settles Class-Action suit related to Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 presidential election
Meta settles Class-Action suit related to Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 presidential election
Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone
Samsung files patent application for a dual-screen phone
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app
Google brings Duo back as a shortcut to its video chat and conferencing app
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever
Latest and greatest 'proper' OnePlus flagship OnePlus 10 Pro falls to lowest price ever

Popular stories

Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at a surprisingly large discount
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is already on 'clearance' at a huge discount (but not for long)
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ giant is already on 'clearance' at a huge discount (but not for long)
iPhone 14, iOS 16 to turn millions of Android users into “Apple sheep”: Tim Cook has a plan
iPhone 14, iOS 16 to turn millions of Android users into “Apple sheep”: Tim Cook has a plan
iPhone 14 Pro: Apple doesn’t usually try hard, but this time Android is under real pressure
iPhone 14 Pro: Apple doesn’t usually try hard, but this time Android is under real pressure
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless