Walmart's hot deal on the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 is back with a bang
Do you remember when you could get your hands on the latest clamshell foldable phone by Samsung with massive built-in storage space for less than $700? If you can’t recall, Walmart’s deal gets back into the game to remind you. You read that right – the Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal is back with a bang!
As hinted, Walmart sells the 512GB version of the Samsung phone for less than $700. In other words, it lets you save some $175 on your purchase. As far as we know, the deal applies to a fully unlocked, untouched, and unopened product, but if you prefer Amazon as your smartphone retailer of choice, keep in mind that you’d have to cough up over $980 to get the model in Graphite with the same built-in storage capacity.
As one of the best foldable phones on the market, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 packs a punch. Firstly, this bad boy is uber-sleek, looking good enough to complement just about any person’s style. It also offers fantastic visuals with its beautiful 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with snappy refresh rates of 120Hz. The primary display is complemented by a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen that lets you manage widgets.
What’s more, the Samsung device has a better camera setup and a slightly more durable design than the Razr+. So, if you’re looking for a phone that you won’t have to replace before time due to lack of security or OS updates or just want your new foldable puppy to take stunning pictures, the Galaxy phone should prove more than enough to meet your needs.
Right off the bat, we’d like to point out that the previous time we came across this offer, it remained live for a very limited time. In other words, if you’d like to get your fair share of savings this time, you should act quickly and take advantage as soon as possible.
Granted, the cover screen here isn’t super versatile like the one you get on the Motorola Razr+ (2023), but the Z Flip 5 offers more long-term support than the Moto phone. You also get faster performance with the Galaxy phone, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
