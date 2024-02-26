Walmart's hot deal on the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 is back with a bang

512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 (Graphite): 20% off at Walmart

If you're looking for a clamshell foldable phone bearing the Galaxy logo, then you should definitely pull the trigger on Walmart's deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Graphite. Right now, you can get the model with a huge 512GB of built-in storage space for less than $700. This deal first went live a few weeks back on the model in Lavender but remained active for a very short period of time. That's why if you want to try out the gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and test the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 performance for yourself, definitely pull the trigger on this offer right away. If you'd like to save some $175 on this cool phone, of course.