Galactic bargain unlocked: Snag the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 at its deepest discount to date
Do you want to get your hands on Samsung’s latest clamshell foldable phone with massive storage capacity without exceeding your budget of $700? Typically, we’d say you’re asking for the moon, but not right now, for we found a super wild, extra rare Walmart deal on the loose that meets all your needs.
Having said that, Samsung’s puppy is undeniably a fantastic clamshell foldable phone. It features a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED FHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rates. The main screen is complemented by a 3.4-inch Flex Screen, providing access to widgets and apps without opening your phone.
Performance-wise, the Z Flip 5 is an absolute champ with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, aided by 8GB RAM. As mentioned, you also get 512GB of built-in storage to cater to your digital hoarding obsessions.
With an equally impressive camera setup and decent battery life for a clamshell foldable, the Z Flip 5 is a fantastic piece of technology indeed. And while it rarely arrives at affordable prices, this jaw-dropping Walmart deal now makes it a much more affordable choice, so we suggest you take advantage while you still can!
Yes, you read that right: the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with 512GB of storage is indeed selling for less than $700 right now, and we’re not talking about a used or refurbished one here, not at all! Given that the same device with 256GB of storage is now selling for about $900 on Amazon (with a discount!), we believe it’s fair to say that Walmart has gone completely bananas by slashing prices for one of the best clamshell foldable phones so substantially.
We should note that while Walmart retails the 512GB Z Flip 5 at about $900, the actual MSRP of this storage version is approximately $1,119.99. In other words, you’re in for much more than just $200 in savings! At that price, the Samsung foldable easily rivals Motorola’s Razr+, voted as the best flip phone of 2023 by our team. In our Motorola Razr+ vs Galaxy Z Flip 5 review, we explore the differences between these two in further detail, so feel free to check it out.
