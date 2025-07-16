Apple's latest move is one Trump will probably love



Fast forward to now, and while iPhones aren't moving stateside, Apple is putting its money into American soil – literally.



The Cupertino giant



That is not all, though. The two companies are also teaming up to build a next-gen rare earth recycling plant out in Mountain Pass, California. On top of that, they will be developing new magnet materials and tech to boost performance.



The Cupertino giant just announced a fresh $500 million commitment with MP Materials, which happens to be the only rare earth producer in the US that handles everything from mining to processing. The multiyear deal means Apple is now locked into buying American-made rare earth magnets, built at MP Materials' Independence facility in Fort Worth, Texas.That is not all, though. The two companies are also teaming up to build a next-gen rare earth recycling plant out in Mountain Pass, California. On top of that, they will be developing new magnet materials and tech to boost performance.



Apple and MP will be decking out the Texas factory with high-end neodymium magnet manufacturing lines, built specifically for Apple gear like iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Once the new systems are up and running, MP Materials is expected to ramp up its total production big time. Apple and MP will be decking out the Texas factory with high-end neodymium magnet manufacturing lines, built specifically for Apple gear like iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Once the new systems are up and running, MP Materials is expected to ramp up its total production big time.



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy These US-made magnets will be shipped both across the country and globally, helping meet growing demand for this key material. The first shipments should roll out in 2027, eventually powering hundreds of millions of Apple devices.





Inside MP Materials’ flagship Independence facility in Fort Worth, Texas. | Image credit – Apple



The expansion will also create a bunch of new jobs in advanced manufacturing and research, and Apple and MP plan to train a whole new generation of US talent in magnet manufacturing. The expansion will also create a bunch of new jobs in advanced manufacturing and research, and Apple and MP plan to train a whole new generation of US talent in magnet manufacturing.





Would you pay a little more for an iPhone if more of it was made in the US? Yes – I'd support US manufacturing. Maybe – depends how much more. No – I just want the best deal. I never really thought about where it's made. Yes – I'd support US manufacturing. 0% Maybe – depends how much more. 0% No – I just want the best deal. 50% I never really thought about where it's made. 50%



As for the new recycling facility in California, it will take in rare earth materials pulled from old electronics and industrial waste, then reprocess them to be used again in Apple products.





Apple and MP have been testing out this advanced recycling tech for nearly five years and it's been successful enough to meet Apple's strict performance and design standards.



Apple is actually no stranger to recycled rare earths – it was the first to use them in consumer electronics back in 2019 with the iPhone 11's Taptic Engine. Today, nearly all Apple magnets are made using 100% recycled materials.



Recommended Stories But beyond going green, there's a big geopolitical angle here, too. Rare earth materials are critical for pretty much all modern tech – phones, TVs, electric vehicle batteries, wind turbines, LED lights, you name it. The catch? China dominates the game.



While rare earths aren't actually rare (they are found throughout the Earth's crust), they are super hard and expensive to process. China holds the keys to almost all of the equipment needed to process them and currently controls a whopping 92% of the world's rare earth refining.



So yeah, this Apple–MP Materials deal isn't just about sourcing locally – it's also a big strategic move. It gives Apple a stronger domestic supply chain and fits in nicely with the So yeah, this Apple–MP Materials deal isn't just about sourcing locally – it's also a big strategic move. It gives Apple a stronger domestic supply chain and fits in nicely with the company's push to use more recycled materials , a plan it was working on long before Trump stepped in.



Still, sourcing these materials in the US might mean slightly higher prices down the road, so future Apple products could cost a bit more, and I bet the company would use this local sourcing as a reason.



As for bringing full iPhone manufacturing to the US? As for bringing full iPhone manufacturing to the US? Still a long shot . It would mean blowing up the global supply chain that Apple's spent years perfecting. But this rare earth commitment? That's a solid win for American manufacturing and one I believe Trump's definitely going to point to.