Your Amazfit Active 2 might have been lying about your workouts, but not anymore



The Amazfit Active 2 is now getting The Amazfit Active 2 is now getting a new software update – version 6.1.20.3 – just a few weeks after the last one (6.1.20.2), which took care of some map-related bugs. This time around, the update tackles an annoying problem tied to Strength Training workouts.



Some users had been reporting that after finishing a workout, the watch didn’t save the new session – instead, it weirdly showed details from the previous one. Not ideal when you are trying to track your gains. Some users had been reporting that after finishing a workout, the watch didn’t save the new session – instead, it weirdly showed details from the previous one. Not ideal when you are trying to track your gains.



Thankfully, according to the release notes, that bug is now squashed. So if you use Strength Training mode, this update should fix your logging headaches.







The new firmware is rolling out in phases, so it might not hit everyone at once. To check if it’s available for your watch:



Receive the latest Accessories news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Make sure your Amazfit Active 2 is paired with your phone via the Zepp app. Open the Zepp app and go to your Profile. Select System Update to check and install any available updates.

The Amazfit Active 2 continues to be a good pick for anyone who wants a feature-packed smartwatch without breaking the bank. I mean, for $99 or even less, since you can often find great discounts, you get:



Over 160 workout modes

Turn-by-turn Maps navigation

AI assistance

Contactless payments with NFC (well, for the premium $130 variant)

Up to 10 days battery life

Free Zepp app with health and fitness tracking insights

What’s most important to you in a budget smartwatch? Accurate fitness tracking. Long battery life. Smart features like NFC and maps. Frequent software updates and support. Accurate fitness tracking. 0% Long battery life. 0% Smart features like NFC and maps. 0% Frequent software updates and support. 0%

And while most people don’t expect great support from budget-friendly devices, Amazfit has been regularly pushing out updates and bug fixes, which is honestly refreshing.



Compared to something like the CMF Watch Pro 2, which is even cheaper at $69, the Active 2 is a clear winner on overall value. The CMF lacks NFC and contactless payments, and it still uses a USB-A charger, which in 2025 feels like plugging into the past.



Recommended Stories Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 review: The anti-smartwatch smartwatch The Amazfit Active 2 continues to be a good pick for anyone who wants a feature-packed smartwatch without breaking the bank. I mean, for $99 or even less, since you can often find great discounts, you get:And while most people don’t expect great support from budget-friendly devices, Amazfit has been regularly pushing out updates and bug fixes, which is honestly refreshing.Compared to something like the CMF Watch Pro 2, which is even cheaper at $69, the Active 2 is a clear winner on overall value. The CMF lacks NFC and contactless payments, and it still uses a USB-A charger, which in 2025 feels like plugging into the past.



So yeah, if you already own the Active 2 – make sure to grab the latest update. And if you are considering one? It’s hard to argue with what it offers at that price point.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer