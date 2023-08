5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why

Bill Gates





Marc Zuckerberg , the puppeteer behind Meta, is also hitching a ride on the Samsung train. As of the most recent info, Zuckerberg seems to be rocking a , the puppeteer behind Meta, is also hitching a ride on the Samsung train. As of the most recent info, Zuckerberg seems to be rocking a Samsung Galaxy S22 . And with the upcoming Galaxy S24 expected to drop soon, he's got room for an upgrade.







Meta’s owner has previously stated that he simply favors Android phone is the widespread use of Android devices around the world. Furthermore, he desires Facebook teams to possess access to various In the Midst of Action, Smartphones Are Absent

You'd figure the Terminator himself would be all about futuristic tech, right? Well, think again. Arnold Schwarzenegger is like, "Nah, I'm good" when it comes to smartphones. You won't find him scrolling through social media feeds. Mr. Schwarzenegger dances to his own tune, steering clear of the smartphone craze. But here's the kicker – he's not exactly tech-deprived. This muscle-bound legend has an iPad stashed away for FaceTime chats with his pals back in Austria. Meta’s owner has previously stated that he simply favors Samsung phone s and has also mentioned that one of the reasons for his choice of anis the widespread use of Android devices around the world. Furthermore, he desires Facebook teams to possess access to various Android phones , rather than solely iPhones.You'd figure the Terminator himself would be all about futuristic tech, right? Well, think again.is like, "Nah, I'm good" when it comes to smartphones. You won't find him scrolling through social media feeds. Mr. Schwarzenegger dances to his own tune, steering clear of the smartphone craze. But here's the kicker – he's not exactly tech-deprived. This muscle-bound legend has an iPad stashed away for FaceTime chats with his pals back in Austria.









Another action movie superstar also appears not to own a smartphone. While Tom Cruise leaps off rooftops and pulls off stunts that'd give your grandma a heart attack, he's not exactly diving headfirst into the smartphone pool. The Mission Impossible star plays with all sorts of high-tech gadgets on the big screen, but politely declined the smartphone invitation, and guess what? He's not breaking a sweat. This fearless guy has stared danger in the face more times than you've hit the snooze button on a Monday morning. Another action movie superstar also appears not to own a smartphone. Whileleaps off rooftops and pulls off stunts that'd give your grandma a heart attack, he's not exactly diving headfirst into the smartphone pool. The Mission Impossible star plays with all sorts of high-tech gadgets on the big screen, but politely declined the smartphone invitation, and guess what? He's not breaking a sweat. This fearless guy has stared danger in the face more times than you've hit the snooze button on a Monday morning.









In a world where everyone's captivated by screens, Christopher Nolan rocks a different groove. The mastermind behind cinematic marvels like "Oppenheimer" isn't losing sleep over the latest smartphone frenzy. Nope, he's keeping it old-school with a trusty flip phone, reserving his focus for crafting mind-bending movies.







In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter I think technology and what it can provide is amazing. My personal choice is about how involved I get. It’s about the level of distraction. If I’m generating my material and writing my own scripts, being on a smartphone all day wouldn't be very useful for me. ”



So, there you have it – not many celebs are saying goodbye to smartphones or ditching their iPhones. Apple's still hogging the celebrity tech spotlight. iPhones are stealing the show, leaving everyone else in their tech dust. Apparently, Apple's got the magic touch, turning its iPhone into an icon. In a world where everyone's captivated by screens,rocks a different groove. The mastermind behind cinematic marvels like "Oppenheimer" isn't losing sleep over the latest smartphone frenzy. Nope, he's keeping it old-school with a trusty flip phone, reserving his focus for crafting mind-bending movies.In an interview withjust recently, he said, “So, there you have it – not many celebs are saying goodbye to smartphones or ditching their iPhones. Apple's still hogging the celebrity tech spotlight. iPhones are stealing the show, leaving everyone else in their tech dust. Apparently, Apple's got the magic touch, turning its iPhone into an icon.

Word is, he rocked the Z Fold 3 before this, so it's safe to say he's got a thing for Samsung's foldable charm. With the Galaxy Z Fold 5 just being released, don't be shocked if he already has one in his pocket. I mean, when you're Bill Gates, new gadgets might just show up at your doorstep without having to pre-order and wait.