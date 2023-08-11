5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
3
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
For years, Apple has reigned as the celebrity tech darling. iPhones have photobombed paparazzi shots, glammed up gala nights, graced movie premieres, and even made appearances at those political powwows and sports showdowns. But guess what? Not every big star sips the iPhone-flavored Kool-Aid, and NBA hotshot Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks just gave us a fresh reminder.
Alright, let's roll out the carpet and give a nod to these 5 celebs who've taken a different path. Starting off with the billionaire honcho himself, Bill Gates, the Microsoft maestro.
Bill Gates has a Microsoft badge that's the equivalent of a backstage pass to the tech world. But he's not flaunting the latest iPhone or a custom-made Microsoft Surface Duo, for example. Nope, he's hitched his wagon to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Word is, he rocked the Z Fold 3 before this, so it's safe to say he's got a thing for Samsung's foldable charm. With the Galaxy Z Fold 5 just being released, don't be shocked if he already has one in his pocket. I mean, when you're Bill Gates, new gadgets might just show up at your doorstep without having to pre-order and wait.
Marc Zuckerberg, the puppeteer behind Meta, is also hitching a ride on the Samsung train. As of the most recent info, Zuckerberg seems to be rocking a Samsung Galaxy S22. And with the upcoming Galaxy S24 expected to drop soon, he's got room for an upgrade.
Meta’s owner has previously stated that he simply favors Samsung phones and has also mentioned that one of the reasons for his choice of an Android phone is the widespread use of Android devices around the world. Furthermore, he desires Facebook teams to possess access to various Android phones, rather than solely iPhones.
You'd figure the Terminator himself would be all about futuristic tech, right? Well, think again. Arnold Schwarzenegger is like, "Nah, I'm good" when it comes to smartphones. You won't find him scrolling through social media feeds. Mr. Schwarzenegger dances to his own tune, steering clear of the smartphone craze. But here's the kicker – he's not exactly tech-deprived. This muscle-bound legend has an iPad stashed away for FaceTime chats with his pals back in Austria.
Another action movie superstar also appears not to own a smartphone. While Tom Cruise leaps off rooftops and pulls off stunts that'd give your grandma a heart attack, he's not exactly diving headfirst into the smartphone pool. The Mission Impossible star plays with all sorts of high-tech gadgets on the big screen, but politely declined the smartphone invitation, and guess what? He's not breaking a sweat. This fearless guy has stared danger in the face more times than you've hit the snooze button on a Monday morning.
In a world where everyone's captivated by screens, Christopher Nolan rocks a different groove. The mastermind behind cinematic marvels like "Oppenheimer" isn't losing sleep over the latest smartphone frenzy. Nope, he's keeping it old-school with a trusty flip phone, reserving his focus for crafting mind-bending movies.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter just recently, he said, “I think technology and what it can provide is amazing. My personal choice is about how involved I get. It’s about the level of distraction. If I’m generating my material and writing my own scripts, being on a smartphone all day wouldn't be very useful for me.”
So, there you have it – not many celebs are saying goodbye to smartphones or ditching their iPhones. Apple's still hogging the celebrity tech spotlight. iPhones are stealing the show, leaving everyone else in their tech dust. Apparently, Apple's got the magic touch, turning its iPhone into an icon.
Not a whole bunch, but a handful of well-known people remain true to Android smartphones or simply steer clear of the whole smartphone scene. Yup, you heard it right – there are still some who'd rather go smartphone-free and spare themselves the oh-so-inevitable question: Are you, like, totally addicted to your smartphone?
Alright, let's roll out the carpet and give a nod to these 5 celebs who've taken a different path. Starting off with the billionaire honcho himself, Bill Gates, the Microsoft maestro.
Tech billionaires prefer Samsung Galaxy phones
Bill Gates has a Microsoft badge that's the equivalent of a backstage pass to the tech world. But he's not flaunting the latest iPhone or a custom-made Microsoft Surface Duo, for example. Nope, he's hitched his wagon to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Bill Gates (left) with his friend Warren Buffett who actually refused to get a smartphone for years (Image Credit–Bill Gates/Twitter)
Word is, he rocked the Z Fold 3 before this, so it's safe to say he's got a thing for Samsung's foldable charm. With the Galaxy Z Fold 5 just being released, don't be shocked if he already has one in his pocket. I mean, when you're Bill Gates, new gadgets might just show up at your doorstep without having to pre-order and wait.
Marc Zuckerberg, the puppeteer behind Meta, is also hitching a ride on the Samsung train. As of the most recent info, Zuckerberg seems to be rocking a Samsung Galaxy S22. And with the upcoming Galaxy S24 expected to drop soon, he's got room for an upgrade.
Image Credit–Marc Zuckerberg/Instagram
Meta’s owner has previously stated that he simply favors Samsung phones and has also mentioned that one of the reasons for his choice of an Android phone is the widespread use of Android devices around the world. Furthermore, he desires Facebook teams to possess access to various Android phones, rather than solely iPhones.
In the Midst of Action, Smartphones Are Absent
You'd figure the Terminator himself would be all about futuristic tech, right? Well, think again. Arnold Schwarzenegger is like, "Nah, I'm good" when it comes to smartphones. You won't find him scrolling through social media feeds. Mr. Schwarzenegger dances to his own tune, steering clear of the smartphone craze. But here's the kicker – he's not exactly tech-deprived. This muscle-bound legend has an iPad stashed away for FaceTime chats with his pals back in Austria.
Image Credit–Arnold Schwarzenegger/Twitter
Another action movie superstar also appears not to own a smartphone. While Tom Cruise leaps off rooftops and pulls off stunts that'd give your grandma a heart attack, he's not exactly diving headfirst into the smartphone pool. The Mission Impossible star plays with all sorts of high-tech gadgets on the big screen, but politely declined the smartphone invitation, and guess what? He's not breaking a sweat. This fearless guy has stared danger in the face more times than you've hit the snooze button on a Monday morning.
Tom Cruise may not have a smartphone but fans sure do love to take photos with him on theirs (Image Credit–Tom Cruise/Instagram)
In a world where everyone's captivated by screens, Christopher Nolan rocks a different groove. The mastermind behind cinematic marvels like "Oppenheimer" isn't losing sleep over the latest smartphone frenzy. Nope, he's keeping it old-school with a trusty flip phone, reserving his focus for crafting mind-bending movies.
Christopher Nolan (right) and actor Cillian Murphy on the set of Oppenheimer (Image Credit–Cristopher Nolan/Instagram)
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter just recently, he said, “I think technology and what it can provide is amazing. My personal choice is about how involved I get. It’s about the level of distraction. If I’m generating my material and writing my own scripts, being on a smartphone all day wouldn't be very useful for me.”
So, there you have it – not many celebs are saying goodbye to smartphones or ditching their iPhones. Apple's still hogging the celebrity tech spotlight. iPhones are stealing the show, leaving everyone else in their tech dust. Apparently, Apple's got the magic touch, turning its iPhone into an icon.
Things that are NOT allowed: