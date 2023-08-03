Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was the star of various Pixel ads over the last two years. Most people probably figured that the 6 foot 11-inch Antetokounmpo used an iPhone in "real life" and that the big bucks he was being paid by Google to hawk its Pixel handsets was why he had a Pixel in his hand in the first place. But as relayed by Benzinga, the truth is that the baller known as "The Greek Freak" was a fan of the Pixel line even before Google paid him a penny.

Antetokounmpo was using a Pixel that he purchased during the 2021-2022 All Star Game and on Twitter (which has been rebranded as X), the athlete was mocked for using his Pixel to capture the events of the All-Star Weekend using a Pixel rather than an iPhone. An X account called NBA memes yesterday posted a picture of Antetokounmpo using his Pixel that All-Star Weekend and Giannis responded with a post of his own that explained how he got the last laugh.


"Yea of course I remember the night I got clowned for having a Google phone at the All-Star Game because right after @GooglePixelFC called me and wanted me to be the face for the next 2 years." So Google decided to take the advice of the Pixel fan club and Giannis got back at the haters by laughing all the way to the bank as he was even featured in Google's Super Bowl ad that ran during the most-watched television program in the U.S. this year.


The bottom line is that Antetokounmpo, who will make over $45 million next year, can have any phone in the world. In fact, he probably could afford to buy every phone in the world. But by choosing to be a Pixel user and flaunting that choice during a high-profile All-Star Weekend, Giannis confirmed his status as an MVP: Most Valuable Pixel user.

