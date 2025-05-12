Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
NEW MOTOROLA RAZR ALERT
Pre-order your Razr Ultra now and get a free 1TB of storage upgrade!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The 256GB iPad 10 with LTE is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon

The tablet still boasts fast performance and a gorgeous display, making it a top pick for Apple users who don't want to overspend.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Tablets Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the iPad 10.
Today is a great day to shop for a new tablet. The jumbo-sized and stylus-powered Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is available for $93 off. Those wanting a more PC-like experience can save $350 on the Surface Pro 11.

Galaxy users on a budget can get the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at an irresistible sub-$200 price, while buyers who want a fast tablet without overspending can score the performance-oriented OnePlus Pad 2 for up to $150 off and a freebie. And Apple users? They can snag an awesome slate at a bargain price, too!

Apple iPad (10th Generation, LTE, 256GB): Save $100!

$100 off (15%)
The LTE-enabled iPad 10 with 256GB of storage is now selling for $100 off its price. This lets you get one for just under $550. With its speedy performance and a gorgeous display, this tablet is a top pick for Apple users who need a reliable device without overspending. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


We recently told you about a sweet deal on the 256GB iPad 10 that let bargain hunters snag the Wi-Fi-only model at its lowest price ever. While this promo is sadly a thing of the past, Apple fans can still save big on the iPad 10 with 256GB of storage if they opt for the cellular version.

Slashed by 15% on Amazon, this bad boy is selling for just under $550, a whole $100 below its usual price of around $650. At the time of writing, the blue, pink, and silver options are available at the same discount, allowing bargain hunters to pick the one that best fits their taste.

The great thing about the iPad 10 is that it still offers plenty of value, even as an older model. Rocking an A14 Bionic chip, it still delivers fast performance, allowing it to handle most tasks with ease. In addition, its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina LCD screen has a high 2360 x 1640 resolution and delivers a pleasant viewing experience. And with that 28.6Wh battery on board, our friend here can last up to two days on one charge with regular usage.

Overall, the 10th-gen iPad is a great choice if you're an Apple user looking for a speedy slate at a great price. So, don't wait around—save on one while the offer lasts!
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
T-Mobile removed Go5G plans from website and is encouraging customers on even older plans to upgrade
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful

Latest News

It's not too late to score performance-oriented OnePlus Pad 2 at up to $150 off and a freebie
It's not too late to score performance-oriented OnePlus Pad 2 at up to $150 off and a freebie
I thought I found the PERFECT budget phone, until I noticed this
I thought I found the PERFECT budget phone, until I noticed this
Apple may raise iPhone 17 prices – and blame anything but the tariffs
Apple may raise iPhone 17 prices – and blame anything but the tariffs
Limited-time deal makes the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite sub-$200 temptation
Limited-time deal makes the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite sub-$200 temptation
Last-minute rumor suggests Samsung is not very optimistic about the Galaxy S25 Edge
Last-minute rumor suggests Samsung is not very optimistic about the Galaxy S25 Edge
This new mid-range phone will debut with AI feature Google hasn't even given Pixel users
This new mid-range phone will debut with AI feature Google hasn't even given Pixel users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless