The 256GB iPad 10 with LTE is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon

We recently told you about a sweet deal on the 256GB iPad 10 that let bargain hunters snag the Wi-Fi-only model at its lowest price ever . While this promo is sadly a thing of the past, Apple fans can still save big on the iPad 10 with 256GB of storage if they opt for the cellular version.Slashed by 15% on Amazon, this bad boy is selling for just under $550, a whole $100 below its usual price of around $650. At the time of writing, the blue, pink, and silver options are available at the same discount, allowing bargain hunters to pick the one that best fits their taste.The great thing about the iPad 10 is that it still offers plenty of value, even as an older model. Rocking an A14 Bionic chip, it still delivers fast performance, allowing it to handle most tasks with ease. In addition, its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina LCD screen has a high 2360 x 1640 resolution and delivers a pleasant viewing experience. And with that 28.6Wh battery on board, our friend here can last up to two days on one charge with regular usage.Overall, the 10th-gen iPad is a great choice if you're an Apple user looking for a speedy slate at a great price. So, don't wait around—save on one while the offer lasts!