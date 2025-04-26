It's not too late to get the 256GB iPad 10 at its lowest price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Have you picked up a brand-new iPad 10 with 256GB of storage on Amazon yet? If not, hurry and snag one at an incredible $149 discount before it's gone!
Thanks to this sweet price cut, you can get the 256GB model of this budget slate for just under $350. That's just $0.97 shy of the lowest price we’ve seen for this bad boy, making it an absolute steal! The offer has been available for a few weeks now, so we encourage you to get one as soon as possible since you may not have this opportunity for long.
Sure, our friend here is no spring chicken; however, don't count it out just yet. Its A14 Bionic chip still delivers snappy performance, making it a great choice for everyday tasks. Whether you're browsing the web, streaming your favorite TV series, or handling light productivity work, this fella won't disappoint.
Speaking of streaming, the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina LCD display ensures vibrant colors and sharp visuals, perfect for binge-watching Apple TV+. And with a high 2360 x 1640 resolution, everything looks crisp and clear, making it a solid pick for entertainment lovers on a budget.
So, yeah! At $150 off, the iPad 10 is a fantastic deal for anyone looking for a reliable, budget-friendly Apple tablet. Don't hesitate! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and get one at a bargain price today!
Thanks to this sweet price cut, you can get the 256GB model of this budget slate for just under $350. That's just $0.97 shy of the lowest price we’ve seen for this bad boy, making it an absolute steal! The offer has been available for a few weeks now, so we encourage you to get one as soon as possible since you may not have this opportunity for long.
Sure, our friend here is no spring chicken; however, don't count it out just yet. Its A14 Bionic chip still delivers snappy performance, making it a great choice for everyday tasks. Whether you're browsing the web, streaming your favorite TV series, or handling light productivity work, this fella won't disappoint.
Speaking of streaming, the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina LCD display ensures vibrant colors and sharp visuals, perfect for binge-watching Apple TV+. And with a high 2360 x 1640 resolution, everything looks crisp and clear, making it a solid pick for entertainment lovers on a budget.
Battery life is another strong point. The 28.6Wh power cell on board can last up to two days on a single charge with moderate use. Pretty solid, especially for a budget slate.
So, yeah! At $150 off, the iPad 10 is a fantastic deal for anyone looking for a reliable, budget-friendly Apple tablet. Don't hesitate! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and get one at a bargain price today!
Things that are NOT allowed: