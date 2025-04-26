Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

It's not too late to get the 256GB iPad 10 at its lowest price

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Tablets Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the iPad 10.
Have you picked up a brand-new iPad 10 with 256GB of storage on Amazon yet? If not, hurry and snag one at an incredible $149 discount before it's gone!

Thanks to this sweet price cut, you can get the 256GB model of this budget slate for just under $350. That's just $0.97 shy of the lowest price we’ve seen for this bad boy, making it an absolute steal! The offer has been available for a few weeks now, so we encourage you to get one as soon as possible since you may not have this opportunity for long.

Apple iPad (10th Generation, Wi-Fi, 256GB, Blue): Save $149!

$149 off (30%)
The iPad 10 with 256GB of storage is now $149 off, making it a true bargain! This slate delivers snappy performance and handles everyday tasks like a champ. It's a top choice for Apple users who need a reliable slate without overspending. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Sure, our friend here is no spring chicken; however, don't count it out just yet. Its A14 Bionic chip still delivers snappy performance, making it a great choice for everyday tasks. Whether you're browsing the web, streaming your favorite TV series, or handling light productivity work, this fella won't disappoint.

Speaking of streaming, the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina LCD display ensures vibrant colors and sharp visuals, perfect for binge-watching Apple TV+. And with a high 2360 x 1640 resolution, everything looks crisp and clear, making it a solid pick for entertainment lovers on a budget.

Battery life is another strong point. The 28.6Wh power cell on board can last up to two days on a single charge with moderate use. Pretty solid, especially for a budget slate.

So, yeah! At $150 off, the iPad 10 is a fantastic deal for anyone looking for a reliable, budget-friendly Apple tablet. Don't hesitate! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and get one at a bargain price today!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow

Latest News

Best deals under $100 on tech this week: huge savings on tablets, headphones, and home security
Best deals under $100 on tech this week: huge savings on tablets, headphones, and home security
Turn your new 2025 Razr into a BlackBerry (sort of)
Turn your new 2025 Razr into a BlackBerry (sort of)
Samsung’s Galaxy A series is getting serious competition from lesser-known brands
Samsung’s Galaxy A series is getting serious competition from lesser-known brands
Google to move Pixel production out of Vietnam due to Trump's tariffs
Google to move Pixel production out of Vietnam due to Trump's tariffs
US congressional committee hopes to get answers about cyber attacks from China's top carriers
US congressional committee hopes to get answers about cyber attacks from China's top carriers
Nothing Ear buds might look futuristic, but recent developments question their build quality
Nothing Ear buds might look futuristic, but recent developments question their build quality
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless