It's not too late to score performance-oriented OnePlus Pad 2 at $100 off and a freebie

The tablet boasts an insanely powerful chipset, offering incredible performance for just under $450

A close-up of a person holding a OnePlus Pad 2.
A few weeks ago, we shared that the OnePlus Pad 2 was an absolute must-have at the official store. Bargain hunters could use a special 'HELLOMAY' code to save $100 on this powerful slate. On top of that, they could snag a free OnePlus Stylo 2 or a OnePlus Folio case, saving an additional $99.99 or $39.99, respectively. Sounds like an unmissable deal, right? Well, don't worry if you missed it—this awesome offer, which let shoppers save up to $200, is still available!

Yep! OnePlus still lets you use the 'HELLOMAY' code to slash $100 off the OnePlus Pad 2's price, bringing its 256GB version down to just $449.99. Plus, you can still bundle the slate with a free OnePlus Stylo 2 or OnePlus Folio case. You can also trade in an eligible device for extra savings of $50. Just hurry, as we don't know how long this deal will last. And given how much this tablet offers, you definitely don't want to miss out on these savings!

The OnePlus Store still has an awesome deal on the OnePlus Pad 2. Just apply the coupon code 'HELLOMAY' at checkout and save $100 on the Android tablet. On top of that, you can trade in any device, no matter the condition, for an extra $50 off. Plus, you can get either a free OnePlus Stylo 2 worth $99.99 or a free OnePlus Folio case worth $39.99!
Despite being positioned in the mid-range price category, the OnePlus Pad 2 is far ahead of other tablets with a similar price tag. For starters, it rocks an insanely powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, coupled with 12GB of RAM, delivering fast performance. This bad boy can tackle anything you throw its way, making it excellent for heavy apps and work.

It's great for streaming content, too, featuring a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 3000 x 2120 resolution. While it doesn't have the deep blacks of AMOLED displays, it still offers a solid viewing experience. The screen also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. However, some reports claim HDR works only on YouTube and local players, while Netflix doesn't even recognize it as HDR-compatible. So, keep that in mind.

Nevertheless, for just $449.99, the OnePlus Pad 2 is a true bargain and a perfect choice for buyers who don't want to overspend on a fancy Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. So, if this handsome fella checks all the right boxes for you, don't hesitate—save today!
