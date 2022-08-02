200MP Galaxy S23 Ultra camera to sport larger pixels than on Samsung's latest HP3 sensor
The Great Galaxy S23 Ultra Main Camera Sensor Mystery is getting even more challenging now that we have claim it will sport a sensor Samsung doesn't have in its database - ISOCCELL HP2 - whose specs will differ from the HP1 and HP3 that it had already announced.
The claim comes from Ice Universe whose leaks when it comes to Samsung's plans often materialize. It could also be some guesswork on their part, as we've already heard that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will sport a 200MP main camera sensor, after all, but that it will be different from anything Samsung has announced so far.
Galaxy S23 Ultra camera specs to expect
- Main camera: 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP2 sensor with 0.60 micron pixel size
- 3x telephoto camera: 10MP, Sensor size: 1/3.52"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
- 10x periscope zoom camera: 10MP, Sensor size: 1/3.52"; Pixel size: 1.12 μm
- Ultrawide camera: 12MP sensor size: 1/2.55"; Pixel size: 1.4 μm
That's right, the leaking cat avatar is of the opinion that the mysterious Samsung ISOCELL HP2 sensor destined for the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have 0.6 micron pixel size. That sits right between the ISOCELL HP1's 0.64 microns and the HP3's 0.56 microns, so it indeed must be a new sensor.
It won't be the first time that Samsung sells an ultra high-res sensor to other phone makers to brag with, like its last 108MP and 200MP products, but keeps their customized version for itself and the Galaxy S Ultra line for its last few generations.
Xiaomi and Motorola were first with the 108MP and 200MP sensors of Samsung, for instance, yet they only got the first generation, while when the time for a Samsung high-end phone came, the world's largest phone maker released its flagships with an improved version of the same sensors. Something similar may be in play for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but one thing seems certain - it will, indeed, sport a new high-res sensor like initially rumored.
