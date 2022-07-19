 A 200MP Galaxy S23 Ultra camera is on again, unlike anything unveiled by Samsung so far - PhoneArena
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

A 200MP Galaxy S23 Ultra camera is on again, unlike anything unveiled by Samsung so far

Samsung Camera
A 200MP Galaxy S23 Ultra camera is on again, unlike anything unveiled by Samsung so far
The Galaxy S23 Ultra and its elusive 200MP camera saga just got renewed for another season as a leakster tipped that Samsung's next flagship phone in the S-series will get the huge sensor, after all.

It just won't be like anything that Samsung has announced so far, Ice Universe adds. The last 200MP sensor that Samsung unveiled was the HP3 one, though what Motorola will use in the Edge 30 Ultra for the first time is tipped to be last fall's HP1 announcement, while the Galaxy S23 may apparently use a tailored version of the HP3 sensor that is due in time for the phone's mass production some time in the winter.


What's there to expect from the upcoming 200MP flagship Samsung camera sensor? Well, if a 200MP sensor sounds like an overkill, let's remember that this is the maximum single camera resolution that chipsets like Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 support, and Samsung is nothing but maximalist when it comes to phones in its Ultra line. 

The magic of pixel-binning will result in breathtaking pixel size on such a high-res camera, and Samsung proved that it can circumvent most of the pitfalls that giant camera sensors with tiny pixels represent with its 108MP units, so we can't wait to see what the S23 Ultra camera will be capable of. 

Take a look at the video where Samsung's mobile camera chief explains the features and advantages of its first 200MP HP3 ISOCELL sensor, a modified version of which may be landing on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, after all.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google promotes its apps on Amazon page without using the Android name
Google promotes its apps on Amazon page without using the Android name
Samsung rides Galaxy A lines' strong sales to remain top smartphone vendor during Q2
Samsung rides Galaxy A lines' strong sales to remain top smartphone vendor during Q2
Verizon almost doubles spectrum for 5G UW network coverage
Verizon almost doubles spectrum for 5G UW network coverage
Wartime hero: iPhone 11 Pro stops bullet from hurting Ukrainian soldier
Wartime hero: iPhone 11 Pro stops bullet from hurting Ukrainian soldier
Here are the two new iPhone 13 ads you're bound to see on television in coming days
Here are the two new iPhone 13 ads you're bound to see on television in coming days
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 update adds eSIM and Dual SIM Dual Standby support in the US
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 update adds eSIM and Dual SIM Dual Standby support in the US

Popular stories

7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: so many new 5G and overall network experience tests, one big winner
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
Two widely used Android series are experiencing annoying bugs
Two widely used Android series are experiencing annoying bugs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless