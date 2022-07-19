A 200MP Galaxy S23 Ultra camera is on again, unlike anything unveiled by Samsung so far
The Galaxy S23 Ultra and its elusive 200MP camera saga just got renewed for another season as a leakster tipped that Samsung's next flagship phone in the S-series will get the huge sensor, after all.
It just won't be like anything that Samsung has announced so far, Ice Universe adds. The last 200MP sensor that Samsung unveiled was the HP3 one, though what Motorola will use in the Edge 30 Ultra for the first time is tipped to be last fall's HP1 announcement, while the Galaxy S23 may apparently use a tailored version of the HP3 sensor that is due in time for the phone's mass production some time in the winter.
The Moto flagship phone has a 200MP sensor (HP1) and you're looking at a 4 in 1 photo, 50MP. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will also use 200MP, but the relevant sensor has not been announced. pic.twitter.com/Fc8JzCppKp— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 14, 2022
What's there to expect from the upcoming 200MP flagship Samsung camera sensor? Well, if a 200MP sensor sounds like an overkill, let's remember that this is the maximum single camera resolution that chipsets like Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 support, and Samsung is nothing but maximalist when it comes to phones in its Ultra line.
The magic of pixel-binning will result in breathtaking pixel size on such a high-res camera, and Samsung proved that it can circumvent most of the pitfalls that giant camera sensors with tiny pixels represent with its 108MP units, so we can't wait to see what the S23 Ultra camera will be capable of.
Take a look at the video where Samsung's mobile camera chief explains the features and advantages of its first 200MP HP3 ISOCELL sensor, a modified version of which may be landing on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, after all.
Things that are NOT allowed: