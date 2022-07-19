A 200MP Galaxy S23 Ultra camera is on again, unlike anything unveiled by Samsung so far

The Moto flagship phone has a 200MP sensor (HP1) and you're looking at a 4 in 1 photo, 50MP. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will also use 200MP, but the relevant sensor has not been announced. pic.twitter.com/Fc8JzCppKp

What's there to expect from the upcoming 200MP flagship Samsung camera sensor? Well, if a 200MP sensor sounds like an overkill, let's remember that this is the maximum single camera resolution that chipsets like Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 support, and Samsung is nothing but maximalist when it comes to phones in its Ultra line.





The magic of pixel-binning will result in breathtaking pixel size on such a high-res camera, and Samsung proved that it can circumvent most of the pitfalls that giant camera sensors with tiny pixels represent with its 108MP units, so we can't wait to see what the S23 Ultra camera will be capable of.





Take a look at the video where Samsung's mobile camera chief explains the features and advantages of its first 200MP HP3 ISOCELL sensor, a modified version of which may be landing on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, after all.