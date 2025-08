12 exciting Pixel 10 features & rumors ahead of the August 20 launch

There's going to be a new, entirely Google-designed processor to power the devices, we may get faster Qi2 support (with or without a case), and the base Pixel 10 may get a new camera to complement an already quite capable camera system.





No price increase

Pixel 10 price leak indicates that the Pixel 10 Pro , meaning it may start at $999, and this is especially good news given the current economic climate and competitors rumored to raise prices recently. A recentprice leak indicates that the Pixel 10 may cost the same as its predecessor , meaning starting at $799. Same is rumored for the, meaning it may start at $999, and this is especially good news given the current economic climate and competitors rumored to raise prices recently.





Same design: no need to fix what isn't broken





The Pixel 10 and the Pixel 10 Pro are now just around the corner, coming this August 20. The Pixel series will be Google's 2025 flagships, and this year, things are looking exciting for Pixel fans.The chip powering theand themay be the one thing everyone's talking about. We have the first fully in-house chip, built by TSMC's 3nm process. It should come with improved performance and efficiency. Until now, Google designed its chip in a collaboration with Samsung, but now, the company is set to design its chip on its own. It's worth noting there may be some first-generation hiccups here, but overall, it should be improved thanks to the 3nm process.The baseis said to come with an additional camera over its predecessor, a telephoto one. Reportedly, Google may use the 11MP Samsung 3J1 sensor that you can currently find in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold . The new camera should make zoomed-in photos on thebetter on all fronts.Themay come with new macro photography capabilities. The phone may use both the telephoto and the ultra-wide for macro shots, and this way you can get detailed close-ups from a greater distance as well as very close shots.Leaks suggest theseries might get much better video stabilization. In simple terms, your videos could look super smooth – almost like you used a gimbal, but without needing any extra gear. If true, this would be great news for people who love filming on their phones, and it could help the Pixel catch up to the iPhone in video quality.There will reportedly be new generative AI features powered by the Tensor G5 for theand Pro models. Expect things like "Video Generative ML" for smarter video editing, "Speak-to-Tweak" for quick edits on photos, and a feature that turns your sketches into images.The PWM dimming rate is said to be improved on theas well. This would help reduce eye strain with less noticeable screen flickering. PWN is responsible for controlling screen brightness, and it is said that theseries will come with a higher PWM rate.Theseries will reportedly feature 20% faster boot time, while the Pixel Fold may come with an improvement of 25% here. This information comes from notes written by a Google engineer, and it would be a little quality-of-life improvement, especially valuable when you're restarting your phone for whatever reason.Rumor has it that theseries may come with Qi2 support. At this moment, leaks are contradictory, whether we're talking about a Qi2 Ready certification like the Galaxy S25 (you need a case for the magnetic charging) or if the magnets would be put into thebody. Qi2 charging is more efficient with less heat generated, thanks to the proper alignment with the coil.Thehas extensively leaked, and according to leaked images, the phones are keeping the same design as last year. Bezels may be unchanged, and generally, the design keeps Google's recognizable and minimalistic look.Leak has shown that themay be available in Moonstone, Obsidian, Jade, and Porcelain . The last three colors are more standard, but the Moonstone one is a nice cool gray that looks somewhat industrial and pretty fancy. The Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds may also come in this colorway to match. recent leak indicates that Google may include a Google AI Pro trial with theand. AI Pro is worth $240, and buyers of the phones may get a trial period to experience the fanciest AI features for free. This info comes from an APK teardown indicatingusers may be eligible for the trial, but the duration of the trial is unknown at this point.