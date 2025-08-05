I have a favorite iPhone color, but I really hope we get this one as a surprise reveal
Hello, is this Apple's design team? I'd like to submit a few requests.
Dummy units of the iPhone 17 series. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
We're now just one month away from the big iPhone 17 reveal, and we're hearing plenty of rumors about the potential colors that the new iPhones may rock. The latest leaks show dummy units sporting the possible new colors, and I'm frankly super excited about the orange iPhone 17 Pro.
Still, one color already has my full attention – and if it turns out to be real, I might just be first in line. Let's talk about that orange iPhone 17 Pro Max.
I'm somewhat of a colorful person. And I mean, the type of person to wear a pink-and-orange hat with an orange striped shirt and a yellow backpack. You probably get my drift – I have a thing for orange and yellow. We don't have a yellow color option leaked for the iPhone 17 this time around, but we do have a potential orange iPhone 17 Pro.
The orange color that's shown on the dummy units is, honestly, my dream color. It's a bit washed out, which I'm all for, and makes the iPhone 17 Pro Max look spectacularly interesting and eye-catching. And fun. Just my type of look.
The dark blue option is trendy, alright, but I'm already starting to get tired of that dark blue, and for me, black and white are way too simple to excite me.
This year around, Apple may have chosen to desaturate the base iPhone colors. Let me tell you – I'm not a huge fan of that decision (obviously). The green one looks somewhat cool, but I would have loved something more in line with the iPhone 16's Teal, rather than this one.
Of course, these are still leaks and not the official colors, so I'm keeping some hope in my heart for a more saturated green option for the base iPhone 17.
Here's to hoping the orange iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max get people so hyped that Apple figures out we want color in our lives, and we see a yellow iPhone 18 Pro. And Pro, yep, because we, Pro users, also like colors. And not all of us are sporting the style of serious Wall Street business people.
What would be even better (although a bit unrealistic) – if Apple surprisingly unveils both an orange iPhone 17 Pro and a yellow one. Well, then, I may be in some serious trouble, because to this day, I have not picked a favorite between these two colors. Maybe I'll get both. One for the business calls from Wall Street that I'm not getting, one as a daily driver. I wish I were that rich.
Orange iPhone 17 Pro Max: yes, yes, and yes!
iPhone 17 Pro Max dummy units. Look at that orange! | Image Credit - Sonny Dickson
I'm somewhat of a colorful person. And I mean, the type of person to wear a pink-and-orange hat with an orange striped shirt and a yellow backpack. You probably get my drift – I have a thing for orange and yellow. We don't have a yellow color option leaked for the iPhone 17 this time around, but we do have a potential orange iPhone 17 Pro.
And that one's a catch! Traditionally, Pro-branded iPhones have sported more business-looking colors, which, in my head, translates to "boring". I've always had a bright and vivid case slapped on my Pro Max. But this year, Apple may be giving us one (well, it's better than none) colorful (but really colorful, not Sierra Blue-colorful) Pro iPhone.
The orange color that's shown on the dummy units is, honestly, my dream color. It's a bit washed out, which I'm all for, and makes the iPhone 17 Pro Max look spectacularly interesting and eye-catching. And fun. Just my type of look.
The dark blue option is trendy, alright, but I'm already starting to get tired of that dark blue, and for me, black and white are way too simple to excite me.
iPhone 17 colors: three colorful options, but where's the saturation?
iPhone 17 color dummies. | Image Credit - Sonny Dickson
This year around, Apple may have chosen to desaturate the base iPhone colors. Let me tell you – I'm not a huge fan of that decision (obviously). The green one looks somewhat cool, but I would have loved something more in line with the iPhone 16's Teal, rather than this one.
And yep, I'm not even going to comment on the iPhone 17 Air colors, which, if true, would be in desperate need of a colorful silicone case, in my opinion.
iPhone 17 Air color dummies. In desperate need of a colorful case. | Image Credit - Sonny Dickson
iPhone color wishlist and yellow dreams
Now, I'm going to allow myself to dream a little and remind you of the super-vibrant and simply put jaw-dropping, gorgeous, outstanding, and extraordinary yellow color on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.
The iPhone 14 in Yellow. Please, Apple, bring that color back. | Image Credit - Apple
Apple has nuked that one in the following generations and equipped the iPhone 15 with a super desaturated yellow (oh, no), while the 16 didn't even have a yellow variant.
And that's a sin in my book. You may not share my opinion, but ever since the iPhone 11 in yellow, I have been obsessed with the yellow look on iPhones. And I hope Apple brings it back, maybe next year.
Here's to hoping the orange iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max get people so hyped that Apple figures out we want color in our lives, and we see a yellow iPhone 18 Pro. And Pro, yep, because we, Pro users, also like colors. And not all of us are sporting the style of serious Wall Street business people.
What would be even better (although a bit unrealistic) – if Apple surprisingly unveils both an orange iPhone 17 Pro and a yellow one. Well, then, I may be in some serious trouble, because to this day, I have not picked a favorite between these two colors. Maybe I'll get both. One for the business calls from Wall Street that I'm not getting, one as a daily driver. I wish I were that rich.
