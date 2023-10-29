Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Oh, and here’s how a phone with a 3x camera beats the Galaxy S23 Ultra in 10x zoom photography. Oh, and it’s a folding phone… No big deal.

OnePlus Open - the folding phone that takes better zoom photos than the Galaxy S23 Ultra proves the Galaxy S24 Ultra's new 5x camera might be the right call







But why is Samsung expected to “go backwards” with a 5x zoom camera instead of a 15 or a 20x one?





The real reason Samsung might be removing the 10x zoom camera from the Galaxy S24 Ultra : Make it more like the Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max







I’d be lying if I told you I knew Samsung was eventually going to get rid of the 10x optical zoom camera…

As we’ve seen over and over again with phones like the iPhone 15 Pro Max Pixel 8 Pro , and OnePlus Open , 3-5x zoom is much more useful for everyday photography - especially Portrait mode

Cameras with shorter focal length + larger sensors + larger apertures + sensor cropping can result in 10x zoom photos every bit as good as 10x optical zoom (often better - at least in challenging lighting conditions)

Apart from the tiny sensor and aperture challenges, 10x optical zoom is incredibly difficult to stabilize when taking photos, and especially shaky when recording video

The Galaxy S24 Ultra 's rumored 50MP 5x zoom camera should be of much higher quality than the 10x zoom of the S23 Ultra; very similar to the Pixel 8 Pro 's 5x zoom camera

Stick to 10x but make the camera better by increasing the sensor’s size and widening the aperture - quite tricky considering the super-long focal length

The second option is to double down on the extra-long zoom with an even more ambitious 15-20x optical lens, while keeping the tiny sensor and aperture (or quite likely making them even smaller)

The third option is to dial back the crazy 10x zoom to something more conventional but switch to a new, much larger sensor, and rely on computational photography to make up for the shorter focal length - Samsung’s most likely choice as of right now

Galaxy S23 Ultra : 10MP, 1/3.52-inch, 10x zoom camera - longer zoom, much smaller sensor, tiny aperture (f/4.9)

Galaxy S24 Ultra : 50MP, 1/2.52-inch, 5x zoom camera - shorter zoom, much larger sensor, far wider aperture (at least f/3.0)

Pixel 8 Pro

OnePlus Open

Is Samsung making a mistake by removing the unique 10x zoom camera from its Ultra flagship?

Galaxy S23 Ultra

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Numbers aren’t everything, so let’s hope Samsung is cooking up something special. Meanwhile, you can find out everything we know about the cameras of the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra in our dedicated Galaxy S24 Ultra hub.