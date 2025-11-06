Galaxy S26 was so close to being iconic, but Samsung chose predictability

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S25 Edge

Should Samsung have stuck with the Galaxy S26 Pro and Edge? Yup, would have been exciting. No, Pro was a money grab. No, the Edge will arrive later on anyway. As long as they don't mess with the Ultra I don't care. Yup, would have been exciting. 50% No, Pro was a money grab. 0% No, the Edge will arrive later on anyway. 50% As long as they don't mess with the Ultra I don't care. 0%

Making sacrifices







This year, at least 25 percent of Galaxy S26 models will be powered by the Exynos 2600. However, Samsung's safe bet undermines confidence in the Exynos 2600 to some extent. If the chip doesn't perform as well as Samsung hopes and falls behind the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, it might anger customers for having been saddled with a Samsung-made chip.



Using its own chip allows Samsung to cut down costs, though the savings might not be enough to prevent a price hike. This is only going to disappoint customers further, making customers question Samsung's decision to equip a fourth of the Galaxy S26 models with its own chip.



Recommended Stories The This year, at least 25 percent ofmodels will be powered by the Exynos 2600. However, Samsung's safe bet undermines confidence in the Exynos 2600 to some extent. If the chip doesn't perform as well as Samsung hopes and falls behind the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, it might anger customers for having been saddled with a Samsung-made chip.Using its own chip allows Samsung to cut down costs, though the savings might not be enough to prevent a price hike. This is only going to disappoint customers further, making customers question Samsung's decision to equip a fourth of themodels with its own chip.The iPhone 17 series and the Pixel 10 have both been selling well, presumably because they capitalized on their respective strengths to stand out. Samsung, on the other hand, doesn't seem to have a clear strategy and is too afraid to bet on bold ideas. This predictability may help it avoid nasty surprises, but a safety net is never a good strategy to make it big.

Rumors suggest that the Exynos 2600 is not only comparable in performance to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 but also runs cooler than previous Exynos chips. Those are the chief complaints Galaxy S22 owners had.Samsung must be commended for resisting the urge to bring back Exynos for three generations. After all, if customers are paying top dollar for Samsung's phones, they must get top-tier performance.