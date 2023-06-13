Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: what deals and reservation bonuses to expect
There is a new Samsung Unpacked event coming — in late July — at which we expect the tech giant to announce its all-new clamshell star, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. However, according to rumors, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come with the same hefty $999 price tag as its predecessors, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. So, yeah, it won't be exactly a budget-friendly phone.
But don't get in despair by the steep price just yet. Last year we saw some amazing reservation bonuses and deals on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 when Samsung announced it, and we expect such great offers on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 this year as well.
So here are what pre-order deals on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 we might see this year. Also, be sure to visit this page on the day of the Galaxy Z Flip 5's announcement to see all the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 pre-order deals available and save big on your brand-new foldable phone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at Samsung
The best place to buy your brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 will most likely be Samsung. Last year, Samsung had a truly nice trade-in offer on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 enabling customers to save up to $900 when they trade in an eligible device.
There was even an additional $100 reservation discount, which, combined with the $900 from the trade-in offer, could have gotten you the base 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 for free. Samsung also offered a free $100 storage upgrade, which meant you could have gotten the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 model for free as well.
Customers were also able to receive up to $200 in Samsung credit when bundling a pair of Buds 2 Pro and a Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with their new Galaxy Z Flip 4. Samsung also offered a free Galaxy Z Flip 4 cover, which costs $39.99.
We expect Samsung to offer the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with huge trade-in discounts this year as well. There is also a possibility for the tech giant to let you save even more on your brand-new Z Flip 5 if you bundle it with another Galaxy device, like a Galaxy Watch 5 for example.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 T-Mobile deals
Now, Samsung may be the best place to get your Galaxy Z Flip 5, but it won't be the only place where you could score a great deal on your brand-new clamshell phone.
Last year, T-Mobile also had a killer pre-order deal on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, letting customers get a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for free with 24 monthly bill credits when they trade in an eligible phone or add a new line on Magenta MAX. Or, in case they didn't want a Magenta MAX plan, customers were able to save 50% on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with 24 monthly bill credits when they traded in an eligible phone or added a new line on most plans. T-Mobile also had Samsung's free storage upgrade and free case offers.
Most likely, T-Mobile will have similar offers for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 as well. It will probably let you save big on your Z Flip 5 if you get it with a new line on Magenta MAX. Of course, we anticipate T-Mobile to offer great discounts on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 when combined with other plans.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 AT&T deals
Not a T-Mobile customer and prefer AT&T over the other major carriers? Well, we anticipate AT&T to also have some nice pre-order deals on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 when Samsung announces it.
Last year, AT&T customers were able to get a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for free if they pre-ordered their Z Flip 4 on an installment plan, traded in an eligible Galaxy smartphone, and got or upgraded to an eligible unlimited plan. The free upgrade offer was available here as well. We expect AT&T to offer something similar for the Z Flip 5.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Verizon deals
In case you are a Verizon customer and want to pre-order your Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Verizon, you will be happy to know that Verizon will most likely also have some amazing pre-order offers on Samsung's latest clamshell foldable.
Last year, Verizon customers were able to save $800 on their brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 4 if they traded in their old phone and signed up for an eligible Unlimited plan.
There was also another offer, which enabled users to buy a Galaxy Z Flip 4 and save up to $800 on a second Galaxy Z Flip 4 when combined with a select Unlimited plan.
Also, Verizon had a nice deal that let customers save an additional $200 on their new Galaxy Z Flip 4 if they ditched their old carriers.
Most likely, Verizon will have some nice trade-in and BOGO deals on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 just like it had on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. However, they will probably be bundled with an eligible unlimited data plan.
