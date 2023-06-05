Galaxy Z Flip 5 camera: everything we know so far (spoiler, it's not much)

Samsung's more affordable Galaxy Z Flip series has never had the best cameras on a phone . The last couple of generations came with the same hardware and produced similarly okay image quality while taking shots or video. So, the question for this year is whether Samsung will finally upgrade on this front with the soon-to-arrive Galaxy Z Flip 5





Galaxy Z Flip 5 camera upgrades: here's what to expect





There is some confusion when it comes to the camera upgrades rumored to come with the Galaxy Z Flip 5. For now, we can say that it is highly likely the new clam-shell from Samsung will be getting a new main sensor. However, it is not exactly clear as of yet what that sensor would improve upon. All we know is that the 12 megapixels will not increase or decrease.





There are basically two routes Samsung can go with here, either adding a larger sensor with larger pixels that would help with absorbing more light, or a faster one that would enable new features and software.





Unfortunately, there is not much word regarding the second, ultra-wide shooter. We do know, though, that there is a good possibility the front-facing camera embedded in the main display will remain the same 10MP one that we know from the previous generations.





How many cameras does the Galaxy Z Flip 5 have?





The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have three cameras, with a wide and ultra-wide on the back and the selfie camera embedded in the main display that unfolds with the phone. We don't expect to see any additional cameras with the new Z Flip this year.





Galaxy Z Flip 5 camera: How many megapixels will it be?





Rumors point at no changes between the upcoming Z Flip 5 and the Z Flip 4 from 2022 when it comes to their camera megapixels.





Here are all of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 expected cameras and their respective megapixel count:

main — 12MP

ultra-wide — 12MP

selfie — 10MP



When will Samsung announce the Galaxy Z Flip 5?





Although there have been some leakers saying that the new Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 could launch during the end of July, which would be earlier than usual, more recently reputable analyst Ross Young has shared that it will most likely still be August.





Additionally, there is some possibility Samsung would make the announcement during a special event held in Seoul, and not in the U.S., like in previous years.