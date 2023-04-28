Galaxy Z Flip 5 colors: what to expect
1
*Header image - the Z Flip 4
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is Samsung's next clamshell foldable phone - still unannounced, coming soon probably in August, or judging by the latest rumors, it may come even earlier, in July. Despite the fact that this phone is far from official, leaks and rumors have already started painting the picture of what we can expect.
Now, let's talk a bit about the colors the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to come in.
So far, given the fact the phone is yet unannounced, we've heard leaks and rumors about four possible color variants of the Z Flip 5. Reputable leaker Ross Young (who's quite accurate with color predictions) is talking about four colors the Z Flip 5 may be available in - beige, gray, light green, and light pink. Of course, the official names of the colors may be different.
The Z Flip 5's predecessor, the Z Flip 4, sports a somewhat similar color - pink gold. Actually, in certain lighting conditions, the pink gold option of the Flip 4 looks quite like beige. Given the fact we don't have renders of this phone leaked yet, here's the Z Flip 4 in pink gold for reference:
The shade could be quite close to the ones illustrated above. It will most likely be a matte finish, but we don't know about that just yet. For one, the clamshell foldable will look great in this color option, looking quite jewel-like and polished.
That one's pretty straightforward. The Z Flip 5 in Grey will most likely look like the Graphite for the Z Flip 4. We expect a dark grey shade that almost looks like black in darker environments and probably will look more like grey in direct sunlight.
This color could attract fingerprint smudges if it sports a glossy finish, but we think (there are no rumors or leaks to tell us just yet though) that Samsung will most likely go for a matte finish.
Here's a color that will attract the attention of people looking for a fresh and youthful feel about their new phone. The Z Flip 5 is expected to come in a light pink shade. Samsung has a long history with pink/violet shades, and there are many variants of how the shade may actually look.
Leaks have not detailed what this color will look exactly like just yet. However, imagine something along the lines of the examples above, because a drastic difference in the pink hue is unlikely.
So, we're left with quite a mystified mindset as far as the Z Flip 5 in Light Green is concerned. The Galaxy A54 has an Awesome Lime option, but in our opinion, this is too vibrant and limey, and we're inclined to presume Samsung is more likely to go for a more subdued green here.
Of course, there most likely will be some exclusive Samsung.com colors as well, and maybe a Bespoke edition option too (where you can mix and match your custom Z Flip 5). So far, no rumors have come up about that though.
All in all, we're excited to see the exact implementation of these shades that Samsung will go for. We're absolutely sure the Z Flip 5 will look awesome in those colors and will be eye-catching no matter what.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is Samsung's next clamshell foldable phone - still unannounced, coming soon probably in August, or judging by the latest rumors, it may come even earlier, in July. Despite the fact that this phone is far from official, leaks and rumors have already started painting the picture of what we can expect.
Samsung has an eye for design, and that's no secret to anyone. For years the South Korean company has been paying close attention to the looks of its devices, flagship or affordable ones. An important aspect of the looks of a smartphone is its color, of course. In this article, we'll be sharing with you what we know so far and what you could expect from the colors of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Now, let's talk a bit about the colors the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to come in.
What colors will the Galaxy Z Flip 5 be available in?
So far, given the fact the phone is yet unannounced, we've heard leaks and rumors about four possible color variants of the Z Flip 5. Reputable leaker Ross Young (who's quite accurate with color predictions) is talking about four colors the Z Flip 5 may be available in - beige, gray, light green, and light pink. Of course, the official names of the colors may be different.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 rumored colors:
- Beige
- Grey
- Light pink
- Light green
Galaxy Z Flip 5 colors (rumored)
So far, we haven't had any leaked renders depicting the colors of the Z Flip 5. However, there were concept images of the phone for reference, but keep in mind that those colors may not be the exact shades:
(Image Source - Technizo Concept) An unofficial concept render of how the Z Flip 5 may look like
The clamshell foldable is rumored to be available in four colors: a beige shade, a gray shade, a light pink shade, and a light green shade.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Beige (rumored)
The Z Flip 5's predecessor, the Z Flip 4, sports a somewhat similar color - pink gold. Actually, in certain lighting conditions, the pink gold option of the Flip 4 looks quite like beige. Given the fact we don't have renders of this phone leaked yet, here's the Z Flip 4 in pink gold for reference:
The shade could be quite close to the ones illustrated above. It will most likely be a matte finish, but we don't know about that just yet. For one, the clamshell foldable will look great in this color option, looking quite jewel-like and polished.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Grey (rumored)
That one's pretty straightforward. The Z Flip 5 in Grey will most likely look like the Graphite for the Z Flip 4. We expect a dark grey shade that almost looks like black in darker environments and probably will look more like grey in direct sunlight.
That's a color option for a more business look, a classic for those of you who want nothing to do with shiny or bold colors on phones. The Z Flip 5 is bold enough already thanks to its foldable form factor, so a grey Z Flip 5 won't look boring at all.
(Image Source - Samsung) This is the Z Flip 4 in Graphite. The Z Flip 5 in Grey may sport a similar shade to this one
This color could attract fingerprint smudges if it sports a glossy finish, but we think (there are no rumors or leaks to tell us just yet though) that Samsung will most likely go for a matte finish.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Light Pink (rumored)
Here's a color that will attract the attention of people looking for a fresh and youthful feel about their new phone. The Z Flip 5 is expected to come in a light pink shade. Samsung has a long history with pink/violet shades, and there are many variants of how the shade may actually look.
Last year, Samsung went for a color called Bora Purple for the Z Flip 4. This color is more on the violet side than the pink one. The Z Flip 3 was available in a Lavender color - another pink/violet shade. Other Galaxy phones have also sported a pink look, including the flagship Galaxy S23.
Leaks have not detailed what this color will look exactly like just yet. However, imagine something along the lines of the examples above, because a drastic difference in the pink hue is unlikely.
Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Light Green (rumored)
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Light Green is the most mysterious color option of the leaked ones so far. We have the green Galaxy S23 Ultra (pictured below), but that color cannot exactly be called Light Green - it's quite darker and deeper. The Z Flip 4 didn't have a green option, and the Z Fold 4 came in a Graygreen color variant that's way too dark to be considered similar to a possible light green on the Z Flip 5.
(Image Source - Samsung) The Galaxy S23 Ultra showcasing a green color. We think the Light Green of the Flip 5 will be a lighter shade of green.
So, we're left with quite a mystified mindset as far as the Z Flip 5 in Light Green is concerned. The Galaxy A54 has an Awesome Lime option, but in our opinion, this is too vibrant and limey, and we're inclined to presume Samsung is more likely to go for a more subdued green here.
When we know more, we'll make sure to let you know, so stay tuned!
Conclusion: no surprise colors this year, but the Z Flip 5 will look hot nonetheless
Although we don't know the exact shades of the colors the Z Flip 5 will come in this year, as you can see there's nothing too crazy about them at this point. All the colors are pretty normal for Samsung (albeit, they'll just look gorgeous and premium, as always).
Of course, there most likely will be some exclusive Samsung.com colors as well, and maybe a Bespoke edition option too (where you can mix and match your custom Z Flip 5). So far, no rumors have come up about that though.
All in all, we're excited to see the exact implementation of these shades that Samsung will go for. We're absolutely sure the Z Flip 5 will look awesome in those colors and will be eye-catching no matter what.
Things that are NOT allowed: