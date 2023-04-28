Galaxy Z Flip 5 colors: what to expect

*Header image - the Z Flip 4

What colors will the Galaxy Z Flip 5 be available in?

Beige

Grey

Light pink

Light green

Galaxy Z Flip 5 colors (rumored)

So far, we haven't had any leaked renders depicting the colors of the Z Flip 5. However, there were concept images of the phone for reference, but keep in mind that those colors may not be the exact shades:









Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Beige (rumored)

Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Grey (rumored)

That's a color option for a more business look, a classic for those of you who want nothing to do with shiny or bold colors on phones. The Z Flip 5 is bold enough already thanks to its foldable form factor, so a grey Z Flip 5 won't look boring at all.







Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Light Pink (rumored)



Last year, Samsung went for a color called Bora Purple for the Z Flip 4. This color is more on the violet side than the pink one. The Z Flip 3 was available in a Lavender color - another pink/violet shade. Other Galaxy phones have also sported a pink look, including the flagship Galaxy S23





Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Light Green (rumored)



The Galaxy Z Flip 5 in Light Green is the most mysterious color option of the leaked ones so far. We have the green Galaxy S23 Ultra (pictured below), but that color cannot exactly be called Light Green - it's quite darker and deeper. The Z Flip 4 didn't have a green option, and the Z Fold 4 came in a Graygreen color variant that's way too dark to be considered similar to a possible light green on the Z Flip 5.





Conclusion: no surprise colors this year, but the Z Flip 5 will look hot nonetheless



