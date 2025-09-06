Samsung Z Fold 7

Debate
Arena Apprentice
Join the discussion
Nenad
Nenad
Arena Apprentice
Original poster
• 1w agoedited

I bought my first Z fold and it's 4th generation i was skeptical about foldable phones before they are expensive but I'm super satisfied and still in great condition now got Z Fold 7 and it's literally amazing! I convinced my colleagues on work 4 of them bought Fold 7 phones in total 6 ( one bought for him and his wife she switched from aple ) they are all super happy and WE all say that we will never go back on single screen. It's simple fantastic phone and work station i must say.

Like
5
Reactions
All
Quote
Mich60
Mich60
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

I bought the Z Fold 7 about a month ago and I love it. You can do more with the 7.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Even if you skip iOS 26, Apple's got you covered with updates for iOS 18, macOS Sonoma and others

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Xiaomi 17 series is coming right when the iPhone 17 hits stores

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Samsung could update your Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 to One UI 8 sooner than you expect

by Adrian Diaconescu • 1

A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public

by Anam Hamid • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless