Samsung Z Fold 7 Debate

Nenad • Published: Sep 06, 2025, 10:07 AM

Arena Apprentice

Join the discussion

Nenad
Arena Apprentice
Original poster • 1w agoedited
...
I bought my first Z fold and it's 4th generation i was skeptical about foldable phones before they are expensive but I'm super satisfied and still in great condition now got Z Fold 7 and it's literally amazing! I convinced my colleagues on work 4 of them bought Fold 7 phones in total 6 ( one bought for him and his wife she switched from aple ) they are all super happy and WE all say that we will never go back on single screen. It's simple fantastic phone and work station i must say.

Like 5 Reactions
All
Quote

Mich60
Arena Apprentice • 1w ago
...
I bought the Z Fold 7 about a month ago and I love it. You can do more with the 7.

Like 2 Reactions
All
Quote
