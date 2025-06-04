Home Discussions You are here OnePlus 13R Debate Hasnain • Published: Jun 04, 2025, 11:29 AM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Hasnain Arena Apprentice Original poster • 3d ago ... Hey fellow tech enthusiasts! I just got my hands on the new OnePlus 13R, and I'm excited to share my thoughts with you all. This phone has been generating a lot of buzz, and I'm curious to hear from others who've tried it out. Key Features:- *Display:* 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate- *Performance:* Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor- *Camera:* Quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor- *Battery:* Fast charging capabilities with a large battery capacity My Initial Thoughts:The OnePlus 13R looks sleek and premium, with a beautiful display that's perfect for gaming and watching videos. The performance is snappy, and the camera quality is impressive. However, I'm curious to know how it compares to other flagship devices. Questions for the Community:- What do you think about the design and build quality of the OnePlus 13R?- How does the camera perform in low-light conditions?- Are there any notable features or improvements compared to the previous generation? Let's discuss! Share your experiences, thoughts, and opinions about the OnePlus 13R. Like Reactions All Quote Kacheman Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... Well, I have to say things about every question you have.- the design is really based on opinions. I personally gravitate more towards the 12R, because a boxy and flat design can contribute to the feeling of having a thicker phone in your hand then an as thick phone with a rounded back. The 12R has more curved in it, wich is firstly more aestheticly pleasing and lastly: way more comfortable to hold both with and without cases- from my experience with the 12R I can tell you that dimly lit rooms can create a lot of grain. Dark streets are done a lot better, and I love taking photos with it when the sky is orange-is it any different? Specs-wise it is more than just a chip-upgrade. I don't have personal experiences with it, for that you should check the reviews. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch? Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3? Flip Phone without a cover screen Smartphones See all discussions
