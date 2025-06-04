OnePlus 13R

Hasnain
Hasnain
• 3d ago

Hey fellow tech enthusiasts! I just got my hands on the new OnePlus 13R, and I'm excited to share my thoughts with you all. This phone has been generating a lot of buzz, and I'm curious to hear from others who've tried it out.


Key Features:

- *Display:* 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

- *Performance:* Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor

- *Camera:* Quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor

- *Battery:* Fast charging capabilities with a large battery capacity


My Initial Thoughts:

The OnePlus 13R looks sleek and premium, with a beautiful display that's perfect for gaming and watching videos. The performance is snappy, and the camera quality is impressive. However, I'm curious to know how it compares to other flagship devices.


Questions for the Community:

- What do you think about the design and build quality of the OnePlus 13R?

- How does the camera perform in low-light conditions?

- Are there any notable features or improvements compared to the previous generation?


Let's discuss! Share your experiences, thoughts, and opinions about the OnePlus 13R.

Kacheman
Kacheman
• 3d ago

Well, I have to say things about every question you have.

- the design is really based on opinions. I personally gravitate more towards the 12R, because a boxy and flat design can contribute to the feeling of having a thicker phone in your hand then an as thick phone with a rounded back. The 12R has more curved in it, wich is firstly more aestheticly pleasing and lastly: way more comfortable to hold both with and without cases

- from my experience with the 12R I can tell you that dimly lit rooms can create a lot of grain. Dark streets are done a lot better, and I love taking photos with it when the sky is orange

-is it any different? Specs-wise it is more than just a chip-upgrade. I don't have personal experiences with it, for that you should check the reviews.

