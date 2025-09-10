Home Discussions You are here Google Fi wireless General Markymark5.0 • Published: Sep 10, 2025, 8:13 AM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Markymark5.0 Arena Apprentice Original poster • 6d ago ... How reliable is Google Fi wireless from your experience? I am trying decide whether or not Google Fi wireless is safe and worth it. The affordable prices are tempting, but I am not sure. I would to receive some feedback. Thank you. Like Reactions All Quote damienbamien Arena Apprentice • 6d ago ... i have google fi for my work phone because i got a great deal for the pixel 9a with them, so far it's been very reliable for me. i have verizon for my personal phone and having fi on the work phone has been a lifesaver recently with all the outages. i cant vouch for reliability in rural areas since ive only used it in the city so far, but in densely populated areas its still fast and reliable for me Like 1 Reactions All Quote Markymark5.0 Arena Apprentice Original poster • 6d ago ... Is Google Fi reliable in rural areas? I live in a rural area, and its hard to find a cheap and affordable wireless plan that I can rely on. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Socrates Arena Apprentice • 6d ago ... I left Google Fi simply because it is overpriced. You have to spend over 50 bucs a month to get a plan with hotspot on back of tmobile. I went to us mobile paid year in advance for 17.50 a month and includes hot spot and 20gb data!! That blows away Gfi!!! Also they have discounts on their pixels and even samsung edge just like Gfi............ I want the edge so I consider the discounts even better. Plus I get to choose 3 different networks where gfi is just tmobile....... sorry Gfi was with you a long time... Now dont get me started on my pixel phones... The software is great but the hardware is falling behind and getting too heavy.. Like 3 Reactions All Quote TBomb Arena Master • 5d ago ... I have Google Fi and where I am it is perfectly fine. If you know anyone near you that has T-Mobile, you will have the same exact service as they do. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Lone_Solipsist Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Remember that T-Mobile bought Sprint and US Cellular, so any area served by at least any one of them will give you the coverage you need. Download Opensignal maps from Google Play; one of its features is a map of all the cell towers around you and whose they are. You'll have a much better idea of the coverage you would have with this knowledge. Like Reactions All Quote PhoneBiz Arena Apprentice • 14h ago ... I switched from Tmobile to Googlefi one week ago. The customer service has been excellent and the cellular signal strength is the same as it always was since Googlefi runs on Tmobile"s backbone. I have strong and very fast 5G service in my rural area. Their monthly plans are priced right, and I got 2 new high end unlocked Samsung phones at huge discounts. The porting of numbers was seamless. I was also concerned with it being a safe move, but got over it really fast. BTW, you can switch your plan once per month. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Even if you skip iOS 26, Apple's got you covered with updates for iOS 18, macOS Sonoma and others by Iskra Petrova • 17m ago 1 Xiaomi 17 series is coming right when the iPhone 17 hits stores by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1h ago 1 Samsung could update your Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 to One UI 8 sooner than you expect by Adrian Diaconescu • 1h ago 1 A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public by Anam Hamid • 3h ago 2 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: