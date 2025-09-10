Google Fi wireless

• 6d ago

How reliable is Google Fi wireless from your experience? I am trying decide whether or not Google Fi wireless is safe and worth it. The affordable prices are tempting, but I am not sure. I would to receive some feedback. Thank you.

• 6d ago

i have google fi for my work phone because i got a great deal for the pixel 9a with them, so far it's been very reliable for me. i have verizon for my personal phone and having fi on the work phone has been a lifesaver recently with all the outages. i cant vouch for reliability in rural areas since ive only used it in the city so far, but in densely populated areas its still fast and reliable for me

• 6d ago

Is Google Fi reliable in rural areas? I live in a rural area, and its hard to find a cheap and affordable wireless plan that I can rely on.

• 6d ago

I left Google Fi simply because it is overpriced. You have to spend over 50 bucs a month to get a plan with hotspot on back of tmobile. I went to us mobile paid year in advance for 17.50 a month and includes hot spot and 20gb data!! That blows away Gfi!!! Also they have discounts on their pixels and even samsung edge just like Gfi............ I want the edge so I consider the discounts even better. Plus I get to choose 3 different networks where gfi is just tmobile....... sorry Gfi was with you a long time... Now dont get me started on my pixel phones... The software is great but the hardware is falling behind and getting too heavy..

• 5d ago

I have Google Fi and where I am it is perfectly fine. If you know anyone near you that has T-Mobile, you will have the same exact service as they do.

• 1d ago

Remember that T-Mobile bought Sprint and US Cellular, so any area served by at least any one of them will give you the coverage you need. Download Opensignal maps from Google Play; one of its features is a map of all the cell towers around you and whose they are. You'll have a much better idea of the coverage you would have with this knowledge.

• 14h ago

I switched from Tmobile to Googlefi one week ago. The customer service has been excellent and the cellular signal strength is the same as it always was since Googlefi runs on Tmobile"s backbone. I have strong and very fast 5G service in my rural area. Their monthly plans are priced right, and I got 2 new high end unlocked Samsung phones at huge discounts. The porting of numbers was seamless. I was also concerned with it being a safe move, but got over it really fast. BTW, you can switch your plan once per month.

