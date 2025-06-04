GPS and sound issues Pixel 9 Pro

Question Google Pixel Google
Arena Apprentice
Join the discussion
Manu2411
Manu2411
Arena Apprentice
Original poster
• 3d ago

Hello everybody!


Just a quick question for Pixel 9 owners, are you experiencing any issues with GPS? For me, when I am using Google Maps, i have 2 issues :

  • walking : signal accuracy becomes low, need to recalibrate all the time for consistency
  • Android Auto : the map turns all the time, like I am heading in the other direction

For the sound part, the speaker sounds tinny when listening to music, watching videos or video chatting on Whataspp.


Please share your experience! Thank you!

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Victor Hristov
Victor Hristov
Phonearena team
• 3d ago

Hey Manu, I have been using the Pixel 9 Pro for a while. No issues on my end with walking navigation and as for the sound, it's actually much better than previous generations. But maybe someone who has used the regular Pixel 9 can also chime in.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch? Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3? Flip Phone without a cover screen Smartphones
See all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless