GPS and sound issues Pixel 9 Pro Question Google Pixel Google Manu2411 • Published: Jun 04, 2025, 4:09 AM Arena Apprentice

Manu2411 Arena Apprentice Original poster • 3d ago ... Hello everybody! Just a quick question for Pixel 9 owners, are you experiencing any issues with GPS? For me, when I am using Google Maps, i have 2 issues : walking : signal accuracy becomes low, need to recalibrate all the time for consistencyAndroid Auto : the map turns all the time, like I am heading in the other directionFor the sound part, the speaker sounds tinny when listening to music, watching videos or video chatting on Whataspp. Please share your experience! Thank you! Like Reactions All Quote Victor Hristov Phonearena team • 3d ago ... Hey Manu, I have been using the Pixel 9 Pro for a while. No issues on my end with walking navigation and as for the sound, it's actually much better than previous generations. But maybe someone who has used the regular Pixel 9 can also chime in. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch? Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3? Flip Phone without a cover screen
