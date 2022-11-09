Galaxy Z Fold 5 release date, price, features, and news





Obviously, we are expecting a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to come out some time in H2 of 2023 (alright, fine, we are expecting it to be in August). And the rumor mill is already rumbling with new info regarding Samsung's next foldable.





So, here, we will follow all the news, leaks, and rumors, as we get hyped for the next Z Fold.

Latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 news













The Galaxy Z Fold line has kind of replaced the Galaxy Note. You may have noticed that the latter kind of doesn't exist anymore — the true successor to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was the Galaxy S22 Ultra. As such, the Note has freed up Samsung's August slot for major releases. And that slot is now taken by the foldable Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold series.





For two years in a row, Samsung has announced its new flexible phones during the summer Unpacked event and we see no reason why that would change in 2023. So, this is when we expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 5:





* - probable dates







Galaxy Z Fold 5 price





When the original Z Fold launched, its price was well north of the $2k mark. Then, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 came out with lots of much-needed improvements and a lower price — barely touching the $2,000 mark. The Z Fold 3 managed to drop the costs even more and came back with a $1,800 starting price.





We did get a lot of rumors saying that Samsung is trying to lower the price of the Z Fold 4 even further. But, with multiple crises going on in the world, shipping and chip supply being what they are, those plans did not come to be. In fact, we are low-key relieved that the Z Fold 4 still managed to repeat that $1,799 starting price without going up.





So, while we are hopeful that the Z Fold 5 may be a bit cheaper, it doesn't seem that is likely. Making a high-quality foldable screen is still a tough and precise process, and with inflation spiraling further and further — we don't see the Z Fold 5 coming at a cheaper price.





But hey, we'd love to be wrong on this!





* - anticipated prices





Galaxy Z Fold 5 camera



Samsung seems to be differentiating the Fold series from the Galaxy S series in terms of camera, at least for now. If you want a crazy camera — look at the Galaxy S Ultra. If you want a multitasking productive machine that's a tablet / smartphone / DeX mix — the Z Fold is here.





That said, we don't feel like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will get a crazy 200 MP module like the one rumored for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. But that doesn't mean it won't have one at all.





The latest model — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 — has a 50 MP main camera, a 10 MP telephoto, and a 12 MP ultra-wide one. The selfie camera on the outside shell is 10 MP, the one hidden under the main screen's pixels is 4 MP.





Now, rumors say that the Z Fold 5 will have "camera improvements". Sure... obviously. We don't necessarily feel like Samsung will be doing a lot to improve that (already pretty good) 50 MP main camera. But we can see how the sidekicks may need some tweaking.





For example, one leak said we will get a 12 MP selfie camera on the Fold 5. This probably refers to the external selfie snapper, but we do feel like the internal one — the one hidden under the foldable screen — also needs some love. As it is, it's not... great.





And, of course, that telephoto camera can also get a bit of a bump to take better portraits!





Galaxy Z Fold 5 storage





Samsung's premium phones start at 256 GB storage nowadays, which makes their prices easier to swallow. Such is the case with the Z Fold 4, which goes 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB in terms of storage tiers. We expect much the same with the Galaxy Z Fold 5:





Galaxy Z Fold 5 storage capacity:

128 GB

256 GB

512 GB





Galaxy Z Fold 5 design



The Galaxy Z Fold 4 was a retread of everything great about the Z Fold 3, with screen ratios moved around just a bit in order to make the external display a bit wider — and therefore easier to use.

We do expect that the Z Fold 5 will look very similar and will also have the water-resistance that was introduced to the foldable series a year ago. But, there are also murmurs about an S Pen silo inside the phone!

Much like the Galaxy Note series before and the latest Galaxy S22 Ultra — it is stated that the Z Fold 5 will be able to house and charge an S Pen right in its body. That would be great, but we do take this rumor with a grain of salt.

Firstly, this was already rumored with the Z Fold 4 and it did not come to fruition. Secondly, if the Z Fold 5 does have an S Pen silo, that means that the device will come with an S Pen in the package. Currently, the stylus being sold separately as an addition to the Z Fold 4. Would Samsung really choose to skip out on the extra product sales? Hey, that would be great, we are just thinking...

Galaxy Z Fold 5 display



Of course, we expect another excellent 120 Hz AMOLED screen on the inside, with a diagonal of at least 7.6 inches. We don't know if Samsung is planning on experimenting with the aspect ratio any further — it's currently 21.6:18 (almost square) and it seems like Samsung believes that this is what a foldable phone should look like. The external screen is probably going to be a similar 6.2-incher, AMOLED panel with 120 Hz again.

We do hope to see an improvement around the hidden selfie camera on the internal screen. We've seen other companies, like ZTE, have almost invisible results, with dense pixels glowing over the lens of the front snapper. On the Z Fold 4 — there's still a very visible hole there, with the pixel resolution dropping around the selfie camera hole. Of course, we recognize that it's probably not an easy task to cover it up and make a reliable, foldable screen at the same time. But, iterations demand improvements!



Galaxy Z Fold 5 battery

It's hard to imagine that the Z Fold 5 will find more room for a battery — especially if it ends up really having an S Pen silo. So, we mostly expect the same capacity as the Z Fold 4, or maybe with a slight increase.





That is, of course, a 4,400 mAh cell with support for wireless charging and reverse power sharing. Most probably, wired fast charging will cap out at 25 W, with wireless hovering around the 15 W.





Galaxy Z Fold 5 features and software









The Z Fold series lives by its capacity for multi-tasking and productivity. The internal display very naturally splits into three, allowing you to have 3 apps in set windows on screen and even bring in more in floating mode above them.





One UI 5 is very obviously developed with this in mind, giving Z Fold users a persistent dock, which allows them to very quickly launch apps or app combos, as well as switch between them on the fly.





With an S Pen, the Z Fold series becomes a canvas for sketching or a notepad for writing — and some creatives do prefer the ability to be able to scribble their notes instead of having computerized, typed-out notes. Plus, the S Pen can work as a mouse, as when you hover over the screen, a cursor appears that will cause websites to react as if its a mouse pointer.









And, of course, the Z Fold series has Samsung's excellent DeX suite — just connect your phone's USB C port to an external monitor and you get to work in an Android-powered desktop environment. This works great with a hub, where you have a keyboard, mouse, and monitor connected together. Or, alternatively, you can have DeX "take over" an old Windows laptop and use its screen, keyboard, and touchpad instead.





Galaxy Z Fold 5 hardware and specs





It's easy to imagine that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be powered by the next generation of Qualcomm ships — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, or maybe Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 if Qualcomm chooses to release an upgraded version mid-year again.





And, of course, it's a multi-tasking machine and Samsung will load it with as much RAM as it can — a minimum of 12 GB RAM is what we expect.





Should I wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 5?











You should wait for Galaxy Z Fold 5 if you have a Z Fold 3 currently. The Fold 4 wasn't much of an upgrade, aside from the small improvements in aspect ratio. But, for all intents and purposes, the Z Fold 3 is still a top-tier foldable phone, and we hope the Fold 5 feels like a real upgrade to that.





You should not wait for Galaxy Z Fold 5 if you are itching for a foldable phone now. We are still far from the release date and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is already a very good, fleshed-out product. And it's readily available! We don't expect that the Z Fold 5 will be much cheaper or bring gargantuan improvements, so just grab the Z Fold 4 and live your best digital life.



