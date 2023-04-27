Galaxy Z Fold 5 colors: what to expect
*Header image - Galaxy Z Fold 4
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is Samsung's next foldable phone that is expected to be announced sometime in the summer. Although the phone is yet unannounced, leaks and rumors about it have already appeared and we are starting to get an idea of what we can expect from the foldable.
As every year, we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to sport a premium look and design, apart from just the foldable form aspect that does attract attention. Samsung is quite famous for gracing its devices (premium and even mid-rangers) with some attractive color finishes, and we expect the company to give some love to the Z Fold 5 colors this year as well.
In this article, we'll be discussing the colors that the foldable is rumored to come in.
What colors will the Galaxy Z Fold 5 be available in?
Recently, reputable leaker Ross Young was the one to break the news on the expected Z Fold 5 colors. The leaker has successfully predicted color lineups previously (keep in mind the official names of the colors may not be the same), so we're inclined to believe him. According to him, the Z Fold 5 will be available in three colors: beige, black, and light blue.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumored colors:
- Beige
- Black
- Light Blue
Galaxy Z Fold 5 colors (rumors and leaks)
As we already mentioned, we've got Ross Young who's shared what colors the Z Fold 5 may be available in. Now, let's talk a bit more in detail about those colors. As there are no leaked renders of the phone as of yet, we're using images here from the Z Fold 4 to illustrate the possible colors.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 in Beige (rumored)
Image Source - Samsung) The Galaxy Z Fold 4 in beige, for reference
The predecessor - the Galaxy Z Fold 4 - came in beige, so it isn't hard to imagine what the foldable will look like if indeed it shows up in a similar hue. Rumors and leaks point to minimal design differences between the two phones, so pretty much things may look if not the same, then at least very similar.
The beige does look sophisticated though, and if Samsung indeed decides to stick with the same color, it won't be a bad decision. After all, the beige on the Z Fold 4 looks very stylish and premium, especially with that gold-ish frame.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 in Black (rumored)
Black is a classic, as we like saying here. It's been a color options for phones for as long as phones have existed, pretty much, but modern technology has taken black to the next level. It's sleek and deep, and with a matte finish, it looks even more premium and polished.
(Image Source - PhoneArena) Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Phantom Black, for reference
The Z Fold 4, which you can see in the image above, comes in Phantom Black. In direct sunlight, the color looks more like a dark gray. We suspect Samsung will choose the same finish for the Z Fold 5, for a professional business look.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 in Light Blue (rumored)
That's where the interesting bit in the Z Fold 5 rumors comes in. Young stated that the foldable will be available in a light blue shade, but so far, we haven't had any leaked renders or imagery to clue us in as to what exact shade of blue it will be.
Samsung's not new to blue shades, though. One light blue option is the color on the midrange Galaxy A53 (the A54 series didn't come with a blue option) - but of course, for the Z Fold 5, it will be polished up a notch for a premium device. The Galaxy S22 was also available in a light blue shade as an exclusive from Samsung.com.
So, the possible blue shades here aren't as many, and if Young is correct, there will be a Z Fold 5 in a similar shade to those images:
Conclusion: the Z Fold 5 will turn heads, for sure
Although we aren't seeing a big variety of crazy colors expected for the Z Fold 5, the foldable phone will indeed look premium and eye-catching whatever its colors end up being. It's also possible Samsung will have exclusive colors for the foldable - colors that are available only if you purchase your phone from Samsung.com.
While we wait for official renders to leak and give us some more info to picture Samsung's next premium foldable, we're left with a serious case of wishful thinking mixed with curious excitement - like, could Samsung bring the burgundy-exclusive color from the Z Fold 4 to the Z Fold 5 as well? Or, what could a violet Z Fold 5 look like?
