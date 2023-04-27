Galaxy Z Fold 5 colors: what to expect

*Header image - Galaxy Z Fold 4







The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is Samsung's next foldable phone that is expected to be announced sometime in the summer. Although the phone is yet unannounced, leaks and rumors about it have already appeared and we are starting to get an idea of what we can expect from the foldable.







What colors will the Galaxy Z Fold 5 be available in?

Beige

Black

Light Blue

Galaxy Z Fold 5 colors (rumors and leaks)





As we already mentioned, we've got Ross Young who's shared what colors the Z Fold 5 may be available in. Now, let's talk a bit more in detail about those colors. As there are no leaked renders of the phone as of yet, we're using images here from the Z Fold 4 to illustrate the possible colors.







Galaxy Z Fold 5 in Beige (rumored)









Galaxy Z Fold 5 in Black (rumored)

Black is a classic, as we like saying here. It's been a color options for phones for as long as phones have existed, pretty much, but modern technology has taken black to the next level. It's sleek and deep, and with a matte finish, it looks even more premium and polished.







Galaxy Z Fold 5 in Light Blue (rumored)

Conclusion: the Z Fold 5 will turn heads, for sure