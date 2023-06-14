Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder deals and reservation bonus to expect





Samsung is expected to hold a big Z Fold 5 Unpacked announcement event on July 26 in the COEX center in the posh Gangnam district of Seoul but a few weeks before that you will probably be able to reserve a Z Fold 5 and receive an extra bonus compared to those who try to get one during the preorder period.

Base Galaxy Z Fold 5 price to expect





$1799.99





Judging from its predecessor, Samsung is unlikely to raise the base Galaxy Z Fold 5 price as $1800 is already steep enough, even for a foldable phone. It could, however, offer Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals and bonuses that can't be beat when it comes to compensating for the high price tag, starting with free storage upgrade and moving to the most generous trade-in offers out there, not to mention the preorder reservation program.



What is Samsung's early reservation program?

This early reservation program is used to gauge interest for the upcoming devices and allows Samsung to make some final adjustments to its supply chain. Samsung's reservation program allows us to book a slot and a notification for when the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 preorders start and gives various discounts, gifts, or store credits to those who reserve early on top of whatever preorder bonuses the Z Fold 5 and the other devices are launched with.





Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder reservation bonus to expect









What's more, those who reserve will be able to enjoy the highest online instant trade-in values for existing Galaxy devices even more savings. Finally, those who reserve the next Galaxy will be able to customize their devices with exclusive colors that are usually available only if you order via Samsung's online store. Samsung may be offering up to $200 in store credits to use during your pre-order for those who made a reservation earlier, if history is any indication. You may be able to reserve a Z Fold 5 for $100 in Samsung Credit, a Galaxy Watch 6 for $50 in Samsung Credit, and a new Galaxy Buds pair for $30 in Galaxy Credit. Choosing to reserve all three upcoming gadgets will qualify you for the full $200 off in Samsung Credit.What's more, those who reserve will be able to enjoy the highest online instant trade-in values for existing Galaxy devices even more savings. Finally, those who reserve the next Galaxy will be able to customize their devices with exclusive colors that are usually available only if you order via Samsung's online store.





Best Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder deals to expect





Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder deals at Samsung



If history is any indication, you can get the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals and the most generous gifts or bonuses if you shop directly at Samsung and that is valid even for the carrier models.



Those who miss the Z Fold 5 preorder reservation period could be able to compensate with $200 in the form of a Samsung Credit eCertificate to apply towards accessories with a Z Fold 5 preorder on top of any other Z Fold 5 preorder deals that Samsung could offer, such as:

Up to $700 enhanced trade-in offer or $100 in Samsung Store credit.

Exclusive colors and 1TB storage version.

30% off with a Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds bundle

Besides the exclusive colors and maximum storage tier, last year Samsung offered $600 off for a number of its phones that would go towards a Z Fold 5 purchase, plus 30% off a bundle with some of its most popular accessories.

T-Mobile G alaxy Z Fold 5 preorder deals to expect

Up to $1000 off the Z Fold 5 with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible phone or adding a new line on Magenta MAX.

Up to $500 off the Z Fold 5 with 24 monthly bill credits when trading in an eligible phone or adding a new line on most plans.

Free storage upgrade and case.

Verizon Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder deals to expect

Getting the Verizon Galaxy Z Fold 5 model from Samsung will net you all the Samsung preorder bonuses and gifts like free storage upgrades, save for the exclusive colors and 1TB storage tier. To those, Verizon will most likely add the usual $800 off new phones with any trade-in as long as you sign up for one of its unlimited 5G plans. There could also be the typical $200 eCard for switchers that Verizon gives to those coming from another carrier.

AT&T Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder deals to expect



АT&T has been running a cash-for-clunkers flagship phone program for a good while, so if you trade basically any basic phone worth at least $35 in working condition, you may get $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 retail price, provided that you sign up for a select 5G plan on AT&T. Needless to say, the free memory upgrade that Samsung may give during the preorder period, as well as the Watch or Buds bundle deals could still be a go, too! Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder deals to expect

Free case or $50 off

Amazon usually can't beat Samsung in its own discount game, so it makes do with offers like a free Galaxy Z Fold 5 case deal or knocks $50 off the retail pricing. In the preorder period, however, the discounts for unlocked Z Fold 5 could go to $200.

