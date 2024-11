iPhone SE 4 (2025) vs iPhone 14: Future versus past

Intro









Now, we're on the verge of the next iteration of the SE concept. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to land sometime in early 2025, and this time around the rumors point toward a significant upgrade, hardware-wise and design-wise.



The SE was always a good alternative to older iPhones, but this time around it looks like the new model will have the potential to obliterate even two-year old ones.



How will this new SE edition, dubbed the iPhone SE 4 , stack against the aforementioned two-year old iPhone SE 4 ? Today we're going to try and find out. The first iPhone SE was launched eight years ago with the idea to give Apple fans a reasonably priced phone with enough power and style onboard. This idea proved to be very successful, as the original SE was dubbed by many "the prettiest iPhone ever made."Now, we're on the verge of the next iteration of the SE concept. Theis expected to land sometime in early 2025, and this time around the rumors point toward a significant upgrade, hardware-wise and design-wise.The SE was always a good alternative to older iPhones, but this time around it looks like the new model will have the potential to obliterate even two-year old ones.How will this new SE edition, dubbed the, stack against the aforementioned two-year old iPhone 14 ? And is there any reason to go for the old one instead of grabbing the upcoming? Today we're going to try and find out.





Design and Size

Big design change coming to the SE





iPhone SE , built upon the outdated iPhone 8 design, felt increasingly obsolete, particularly the 2022 model. The upcoming iPhone SE 4 , however, promises a significant design overhaul, marking Apple's most substantial design update for the SE series to date.



Current rumors suggest the new SE 4 will adopt a design reminiscent of the iPhone XR, albeit in a slightly more compact form. Alternatively, some speculate it might even draw inspiration from the iPhone 14 , featuring flat edges and a smaller notch.



Speaking of which, the iPhone 14 speaks the same design language the company started with the



We don't expect the iPhone SE 4 to come with an Action Button or a Camera Control capacitive touch-sensitive one, so again, more similarities between these two. The build materials will most likely be the same, namely aluminum and glass, and one final difference lies in the charging port.



The iPhone 14 features the old Lightning port, while the new iPhone SE 4 will come with USB-C, due to requirements from the EU. The previous two generations of the, built upon the outdated iPhone 8 design, felt increasingly obsolete, particularly the 2022 model. The upcoming, however, promises a significant design overhaul, marking Apple's most substantial design update for the SE series to date.Current rumors suggest the new SE 4 will adopt a design reminiscent of the iPhone XR, albeit in a slightly more compact form. Alternatively, some speculate it might even draw inspiration from the, featuring flat edges and a smaller notch.Speaking of which, thespeaks the same design language the company started with the iPhone 12 , with few refinements here and there. So, we expect more similarities than differences in the design department.We don't expect theto come with an Action Button or a Camera Control capacitive touch-sensitive one, so again, more similarities between these two. The build materials will most likely be the same, namely aluminum and glass, and one final difference lies in the charging port.Thefeatures the old Lightning port, while the newwill come with USB-C, due to requirements from the EU.





Display Differences





iPhone SE (actually, we think it will definitely come). The previous generation of the SE line relied on an LCD panel, which, by 2025—when the iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch—feels quite outdated for a modern smartphone, to put things mildly.



According to industry insiders, Apple is planning to equip the iPhone SE 4 with an OLED display. However, this display will still run at a 60Hz refresh rate. While some users might have hoped for the faster refresh rates, Apple’s choice is strategic. Currently, even the latest



Now, in terms of quality, the iPhone 14’s OLED panel again features the slow 60Hz refresh rate, and furthermore, it isn’t among the brightest on the market—something we’ve noted in our display tests.



We expect the SE 4 to feature a similar OLED screen, although it may be a bit brighter than the one on the iPhone 14 . As always, we’ll need to thoroughly test the SE 4’s display to see how it stacks up against the competition and Apple’s other devices.



One of the other anticipated upgrades is the shift from the older front-facing Touch ID sensor to Face ID (even though there are still some people who are missing the physical fingerprint button). This change would bring the SE line in line with the rest of Apple’s current lineup, leaving behind the traditional Touch ID home button for good. Let’s dive into a possible major display upgrade that might be coming to the new(actually, we think it will definitely come). The previous generation of the SE line relied on an LCD panel, which, by 2025—when theis expected to launch—feels quite outdated for a modern smartphone, to put things mildly.According to industry insiders, Apple is planning to equip thewith an OLED display. However, this display will still run at a 60Hz refresh rate. While some users might have hoped for the faster refresh rates, Apple’s choice is strategic. Currently, even the latest iPhone 16 still features a 60Hz screen, so introducing a higher refresh rate on a more budget-friendly SE model could risk cutting into the sales of Apple’s more expensive iPhones.Now, in terms of quality, the iPhone 14’s OLED panel again features the slow 60Hz refresh rate, and furthermore, it isn’t among the brightest on the market—something we’ve noted in our display tests.We expect the SE 4 to feature a similar OLED screen, although it may be a bit brighter than the one on the. As always, we’ll need to thoroughly test the SE 4’s display to see how it stacks up against the competition and Apple’s other devices.One of the other anticipated upgrades is the shift from the older front-facing Touch ID sensor to Face ID (even though there are still some people who are missing the physical fingerprint button). This change would bring the SE line in line with the rest of Apple’s current lineup, leaving behind the traditional Touch ID home button for good.



Recommended Stories

Performance and Software

Moore's law in action





iPhone SE 4 . To support these capabilities, the SE 4 is also expected to come with a significant RAM boost—potentially 8GB, matching the iPhone 16 . This addition would provide the necessary horsepower for Apple’s AI framework to run smoothly on the SE line, marking a substantial leap for the SE series.



The SE 4 may also pack the flagship A18 chip, the same powerhouse currently in the iPhone 16 series. Comparing this to the A15 Bionic processor inside the older iPhone 14 , it’s clear that the SE 4 will outperform the two-year-old model by a wide margin, both in speed and efficiency.



These upgrades mean the SE 4 could be one of the most future-proof devices in Apple’s lineup, staying relevant and responsive for years to come. However, this might also create competition within Apple’s own lineup, as the SE 4 could draw attention away from the more expensive iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models, not to mention the older models like the iPhone 14 .



What’s surprising about this rumored SE 4 is that it may deliver a nearly identical hardware and software experience to the iPhone 16 at a fraction of the price. If these rumors hold true, iPhone 14 users, in particular, might find it tempting to switch to the SE 4 for a major performance boost without the cost of upgrading to the iPhone 16 . Rumors are swirling that Apple plans to step up its game in 2025 by bringing its advanced "Apple Intelligence" AI features to the more budget-friendly. To support these capabilities, the SE 4 is also expected to come with a significant RAM boost—potentially 8GB, matching the. This addition would provide the necessary horsepower for Apple’s AI framework to run smoothly on the SE line, marking a substantial leap for the SE series.The SE 4 may also pack the flagship A18 chip, the same powerhouse currently in theseries. Comparing this to the A15 Bionic processor inside the older, it’s clear that the SE 4 will outperform the two-year-old model by a wide margin, both in speed and efficiency.These upgrades mean the SE 4 could be one of the most future-proof devices in Apple’s lineup, staying relevant and responsive for years to come. However, this might also create competition within Apple’s own lineup, as the SE 4 could draw attention away from the more expensiveand 16 Plus models, not to mention the older models like theWhat’s surprising about this rumored SE 4 is that it may deliver a nearly identical hardware and software experience to theat a fraction of the price. If these rumors hold true,users, in particular, might find it tempting to switch to the SE 4 for a major performance boost without the cost of upgrading to the





Camera

Do we need that ultrawide anyway?





iPhone SE 4 is bringing that simplicity back once more. Rumor has it that this model will feature just one rear camera, but it’s expected to pack a punch in terms of megapixels.



According to leaks, the SE 4 will sport the same 48MP f/1.6 wide-angle camera as the one found in the



The iPhone 14 , on the other hand, comes with a pre-update 12MP main camera and another 12MP ultrawide. This poses certain challenges before the two-year old flagship. The main camera of the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will most likely be better than the one on the iPhone 14 .



And according to many surveys, people rarely use the ultrawide anyway, so do we need it? This might be the reasoning behind the switch from the iPhone 14 to the iPhone SE 4 .



Of course, we still don't know the exact specs of the main camera of the SE model, and furthermore, we need to make our side-by-side comparisons to do a somewhat objective judgment, so this battle will unfold in the near future. Stay tuned. Remember the days when phones came with just a single camera? Well, it looks like the upcomingis bringing that simplicity back once more. Rumor has it that this model will feature just one rear camera, but it’s expected to pack a punch in terms of megapixels.According to leaks, the SE 4 will sport the same 48MP f/1.6 wide-angle camera as the one found in the iPhone 15 . This high-resolution sensor can capture default 24MP photos for everyday shots while still allowing users to snap full 48MP images for extra detail when needed.The, on the other hand, comes with a pre-update 12MP main camera and another 12MP ultrawide. This poses certain challenges before the two-year old flagship. The main camera of the upcomingwill most likely be better than the one on theAnd according to many surveys, people rarely use the ultrawide anyway, so do we need it? This might be the reasoning behind the switch from theto theOf course, we still don't know the exact specs of the main camera of the SE model, and furthermore, we need to make our side-by-side comparisons to do a somewhat objective judgment, so this battle will unfold in the near future. Stay tuned.





Battery Life and Charging

Slow charging, identical capacity





iPhone SE 4 gives Apple a chance to right one big wrong with previous SE models. Battery life. This was a huge issue for the past two SE generations, and with the alleged A18 chipset and the bigger screen, a potential battery upgrade will be absolutely needed.



The latest rumors put the capacity at 3,279 mAh, which, by the way, is the exact same capacity of the battery inside the iPhone 14 . The main difference in battery life then will come from the efficiency of the respective chipsets and the screens on both phones. Given the raw power of the A18, we might see similar battery scores, even though the latter is made using 3nm technology and it's also pretty efficient.



When it comes to charging, Apple’s approach appears unchanged. The SE 4 is expected to support 25W wired charging, matching the iPhone 14’s modest charging speeds. It’s still unclear if the SE 4 will support MagSafe wireless charging or stick to standard Qi compatibility, but for now, faster charging speeds don’t seem to be on Apple’s agenda for this model. The rumored larger size of the newgives Apple a chance to right one big wrong with previous SE models. Battery life. This was a huge issue for the past two SE generations, and with the alleged A18 chipset and the bigger screen, a potential battery upgrade will be absolutely needed.The latest rumors put the capacity at 3,279 mAh, which, by the way, is the exact same capacity of the battery inside the. The main difference in battery life then will come from the efficiency of the respective chipsets and the screens on both phones. Given the raw power of the A18, we might see similar battery scores, even though the latter is made using 3nm technology and it's also pretty efficient.When it comes to charging, Apple’s approach appears unchanged. The SE 4 is expected to support 25W wired charging, matching the iPhone 14’s modest charging speeds. It’s still unclear if the SE 4 will support MagSafe wireless charging or stick to standard Qi compatibility, but for now, faster charging speeds don’t seem to be on Apple’s agenda for this model.





Specs Comparison





Here's how the iPhone SE 4 vs the iPhone 14 specs will likely pan out.





*rumored specs





Summary