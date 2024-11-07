iPhone SE 4 (2025) vs iPhone 14: Future versus past
Intro
The first iPhone SE was launched eight years ago with the idea to give Apple fans a reasonably priced phone with enough power and style onboard. This idea proved to be very successful, as the original SE was dubbed by many "the prettiest iPhone ever made."
Now, we're on the verge of the next iteration of the SE concept. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to land sometime in early 2025, and this time around the rumors point toward a significant upgrade, hardware-wise and design-wise.
How will this new SE edition, dubbed the iPhone SE 4, stack against the aforementioned two-year old iPhone 14? And is there any reason to go for the old one instead of grabbing the upcoming iPhone SE 4? Today we're going to try and find out.
iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 14 rumored differences:
*rumored specs
|Phone SE 4*
|iPhone 14
|iPhone XR-like design with a display notch and curved aluminum frame
|The now overly-exploited iPhone 12 design with a different camera bump
|6-inch OLED display with 60Hz
|Pretty much the same 6.1-inch OLED with the same slow 60Hz refresh rate
|Face ID
|Face ID here as well
|Apple A18 chip with 8GB of RAM
|Much slower Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) chipset
|Apple Intelligence support
|Apple Intelligence but some features might be missing
|Medium-sized 3,279mAh battery
|The same 3,279mAh battery
|20W wired charging, MagSafe
|The same slow 25W wired charging, MagSafe wireless
|USB-C port
|The old Lightning port here
|A 48MP wide-angle camera with hi-res modes
|Dual camera system with one 12MP main and 12MP ultrawide
|Priced between $499 and $549
|More expensive at $799 at launch (deals available)
Design and Size
Big design change coming to the SE
The previous two generations of the iPhone SE, built upon the outdated iPhone 8 design, felt increasingly obsolete, particularly the 2022 model. The upcoming iPhone SE 4, however, promises a significant design overhaul, marking Apple's most substantial design update for the SE series to date.
Speaking of which, the iPhone 14 speaks the same design language the company started with the iPhone 12, with few refinements here and there. So, we expect more similarities than differences in the design department.
We don't expect the iPhone SE 4 to come with an Action Button or a Camera Control capacitive touch-sensitive one, so again, more similarities between these two. The build materials will most likely be the same, namely aluminum and glass, and one final difference lies in the charging port.
The iPhone 14 features the old Lightning port, while the new iPhone SE 4 will come with USB-C, due to requirements from the EU.
Current rumors suggest the new SE 4 will adopt a design reminiscent of the iPhone XR, albeit in a slightly more compact form. Alternatively, some speculate it might even draw inspiration from the iPhone 14, featuring flat edges and a smaller notch.
Display Differences
Let’s dive into a possible major display upgrade that might be coming to the new iPhone SE (actually, we think it will definitely come). The previous generation of the SE line relied on an LCD panel, which, by 2025—when the iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch—feels quite outdated for a modern smartphone, to put things mildly.
According to industry insiders, Apple is planning to equip the iPhone SE 4 with an OLED display. However, this display will still run at a 60Hz refresh rate. While some users might have hoped for the faster refresh rates, Apple’s choice is strategic. Currently, even the latest iPhone 16 still features a 60Hz screen, so introducing a higher refresh rate on a more budget-friendly SE model could risk cutting into the sales of Apple’s more expensive iPhones.
We expect the SE 4 to feature a similar OLED screen, although it may be a bit brighter than the one on the iPhone 14. As always, we’ll need to thoroughly test the SE 4’s display to see how it stacks up against the competition and Apple’s other devices.
One of the other anticipated upgrades is the shift from the older front-facing Touch ID sensor to Face ID (even though there are still some people who are missing the physical fingerprint button). This change would bring the SE line in line with the rest of Apple’s current lineup, leaving behind the traditional Touch ID home button for good.
Now, in terms of quality, the iPhone 14’s OLED panel again features the slow 60Hz refresh rate, and furthermore, it isn’t among the brightest on the market—something we’ve noted in our display tests.
Performance and Software
Moore's law in action
Rumors are swirling that Apple plans to step up its game in 2025 by bringing its advanced "Apple Intelligence" AI features to the more budget-friendly iPhone SE 4. To support these capabilities, the SE 4 is also expected to come with a significant RAM boost—potentially 8GB, matching the iPhone 16. This addition would provide the necessary horsepower for Apple’s AI framework to run smoothly on the SE line, marking a substantial leap for the SE series.
The SE 4 may also pack the flagship A18 chip, the same powerhouse currently in the iPhone 16 series. Comparing this to the A15 Bionic processor inside the older iPhone 14, it’s clear that the SE 4 will outperform the two-year-old model by a wide margin, both in speed and efficiency.
These upgrades mean the SE 4 could be one of the most future-proof devices in Apple’s lineup, staying relevant and responsive for years to come. However, this might also create competition within Apple’s own lineup, as the SE 4 could draw attention away from the more expensive iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models, not to mention the older models like the iPhone 14.
Camera
Do we need that ultrawide anyway?
Remember the days when phones came with just a single camera? Well, it looks like the upcoming iPhone SE 4 is bringing that simplicity back once more. Rumor has it that this model will feature just one rear camera, but it’s expected to pack a punch in terms of megapixels.
According to leaks, the SE 4 will sport the same 48MP f/1.6 wide-angle camera as the one found in the iPhone 15. This high-resolution sensor can capture default 24MP photos for everyday shots while still allowing users to snap full 48MP images for extra detail when needed.
The iPhone 14, on the other hand, comes with a pre-update 12MP main camera and another 12MP ultrawide. This poses certain challenges before the two-year old flagship. The main camera of the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will most likely be better than the one on the iPhone 14.
And according to many surveys, people rarely use the ultrawide anyway, so do we need it? This might be the reasoning behind the switch from the iPhone 14 to the iPhone SE 4.
Of course, we still don't know the exact specs of the main camera of the SE model, and furthermore, we need to make our side-by-side comparisons to do a somewhat objective judgment, so this battle will unfold in the near future. Stay tuned.
Battery Life and Charging
Slow charging, identical capacity
The rumored larger size of the new iPhone SE 4 gives Apple a chance to right one big wrong with previous SE models. Battery life. This was a huge issue for the past two SE generations, and with the alleged A18 chipset and the bigger screen, a potential battery upgrade will be absolutely needed.
When it comes to charging, Apple’s approach appears unchanged. The SE 4 is expected to support 25W wired charging, matching the iPhone 14’s modest charging speeds. It’s still unclear if the SE 4 will support MagSafe wireless charging or stick to standard Qi compatibility, but for now, faster charging speeds don’t seem to be on Apple’s agenda for this model.
The latest rumors put the capacity at 3,279 mAh, which, by the way, is the exact same capacity of the battery inside the iPhone 14. The main difference in battery life then will come from the efficiency of the respective chipsets and the screens on both phones. Given the raw power of the A18, we might see similar battery scores, even though the latter is made using 3nm technology and it's also pretty efficient.
Specs Comparison
Here's how the iPhone SE 4 vs the iPhone 14 specs will likely pan out.
|iPhone SE 4*
|iPhone 14
|Size, weight
|-
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm, 172 g
|Screen
|6.06" OLED
60Hz
|6,1" OLED
60Hz
|Processor
|A18 Bionic
3nm
|A15 Bionic
5nm
|RAM, Storage
|8GB/64GB
8GB/128GB
8GB/512GB
LPDDR5
|8GB/128GB
8GB/256GB
LPDDR5
|Cameras
|48MP F1.6 wide
12MP front
|12MP F1.5 wide
12MP F2.4 ultrawide
|Battery
|3,279mAh
|3,279mAh
|Charging
|USB-C port
20-25W wired
Qi wireless
|Lightning port
25W wired
MagSafe
*rumored specs
Summary
Well, judging from all the leaks and rumors so far, Apple is about to shot itself in the leg with the iPhone SE 4. Not only will this phone feature a faster chipset than all previous flagships, barring the iPhone 16 series, but the overall design, battery life and charging will most likely be up to par with the latest couple of generations.
If the rumors turn out to be true, we see a lot of people reaching out for the iPhone SE 4, including iPhone 14 owners. People new to the iOS ecosystem will also be tempted to get this little beast, as the touted price tag of $499 will give them access to one of the fastest smartphone chips in the industry plus all the Apple Intelligence tricks.
Stay tuned for the full comparison once the iPhone SE is official.
