iPhone SE 4 (2025) vs iPhone 14: Future versus past

Display Differences

iPhone SE 4

iPhone 16

iPhone 16

iPhone 14

iPhone 16

iPhone 14

iPhone 16

iPhone 14

iPhone 16

Rumors are swirling that Apple plans to step up its game in 2025 by bringing its advanced "Apple Intelligence" AI features to the more budget-friendly. To support these capabilities, the SE 4 is also expected to come with a significant RAM boost—potentially 8GB, matching the. This addition would provide the necessary horsepower for Apple’s AI framework to run smoothly on the SE line, marking a substantial leap for the SE series.The SE 4 may also pack the flagship A18 chip, the same powerhouse currently in theseries. Comparing this to the A15 Bionic processor inside the older, it’s clear that the SE 4 will outperform the two-year-old model by a wide margin, both in speed and efficiency.These upgrades mean the SE 4 could be one of the most future-proof devices in Apple’s lineup, staying relevant and responsive for years to come. However, this might also create competition within Apple’s own lineup, as the SE 4 could draw attention away from the more expensiveand 16 Plus models, not to mention the older models like theWhat’s surprising about this rumored SE 4 is that it may deliver a nearly identical hardware and software experience to theat a fraction of the price. If these rumors hold true,users, in particular, might find it tempting to switch to the SE 4 for a major performance boost without the cost of upgrading to the