Tuesday, September 12th

iPhone 15 Plus vs OnePlus 11 expected differences:

Table of Contents:

Read more:

Battery and Charging

Super-fast vs same old

Specs

* iPhone 15 Plus battery capacity not confirmed

Summary

Neither of these phones sport a 3.5mm audio jack, so you'll have to use an adapter or settle for Bluetooth earbuds/headphones ("Never Settle," wasn't this the moto of OnePlus...oh, well).Everyone's hopes were pretty high when Apple announced the USB-C port on theseries but it was a short-lived celebration. ThePlus does come with a USB-C port but it's limited to USB 2.0 transfer speeds, and the charging speeds seem to have remained the same - Apple cites 50% in 30 minutes with a 20W fast charger. Which is pretty far from let's say 100W wired, right?And we're mentioning 100W because that's the insanely fast charging capability of the OnePlus 11, and it's hard to beat. Even capped at 80W (in the US), the OnePlus 11 is able to charge its 5,000mAh battery in half an hour. In comparison, thePlus will most likely take twice as long to charge its 4,325mAh battery (capacity still not confirmed).ThePlus and the OnePlus 11 are very different animals, despite their morphological similarities. On paper, the OnePlus 11 offers better bang for your buck and comes equipped with better features. It has an LTPO display, while thePlus is stuck in the past with the old school 60Hz.The camera system of the OnePlus 11 is also a bit more flexible with a dedicated 32MP zoom lens. Whether or not this will translate to a real-life advantage, it's hard to say. Stay tuned for our detailed camera comparison to find out. When it comes to battery life and charging, things are looking even more gloomy for thePlus. Even though it now sports a USB-C port, charging speeds seem to have remained the same. Again we have to test this once the phone lands in our lab, but we're pretty sure this battle is doomed for the iPhone.At the end of the day, the deciding factors is the price and the preferred platform (Android or iOS). If you're coming from an iPhone device and looking to switch, the OnePlus 11 could be a decent choice, especially at its current price. If it's the other way around, you have cheaper options with the vanillaThePlus is actually a great upgrade if you're coming from an older iPhone and want a big screen without the big price tag, the phone starts at $899, the same starting price as its predecessor, so kudos to Apple for keeping the price unchanged.