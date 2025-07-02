Nothing OS 4.0 is coming fast and it could finally unlock the Phone (3)’s weirdest feature
Nothing OS 4.0 is coming sooner than expected, and it has something to prove.
Nothing has confirmed that Nothing OS 4.0, its Android 16-based software update, will arrive before the end of Q3 202. That likely means we’ll see it land on the newly announced Nothing Phone (3) within just a couple of months.
The announcement came quietly, in the background of the company’s latest product launch, but it's a surprisingly big deal: this is one of the fastest major OS rollouts Nothing has ever attempted. For reference, Android 15 didn’t start reaching Nothing phones until the very end of last year.
The Phone (3) deserves more than a pretty face
So, what’s the rush? Well, it might just have something to do with Nothing’s most ambitious phone yet.
We recently got our hands on the Nothing Phone (3), and to call it different would be putting it mildly. With its new Glyph Matrix display, four 50 MP cameras, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, and the company’s boldest hardware design to date, this is the weirdest flagship we’ve seen all year, and that’s not a bad thing.
But to match all that innovation, Nothing OS 4.0 has to bring more than just minor refinements. The Phone (3) ships with Nothing OS 3.5 atop Android 15, and it’s already impressively clean and responsive.
However, expectations are high that OS 4.0 will layer in more polish, AI smarts, and support for the Glyph Matrix API — possibly allowing developers to experiment with mini-games, tools, and glanceable widgets on the phone’s quirky rear display.
Will older Nothing phones get it too?
According to Nothing, the Q3 release timeline refers specifically to Android 16 for the Phone (3). That said, if past update rollouts are anything to go by, the Phone (1) and Phone (2) shouldn’t be far behind. Last year’s Android 15 update reached all supported models within a few weeks of its start.
The broader Android 16 update from Google includes improvements to performance, security, and background app management — and we expect Nothing OS 4.0 to build on that foundation with the brand’s signature mix of minimalist visuals and whimsical UX tweaks.
Rolling out Android 16 earlier than expected isn’t just about bragging rights. It’s about showing that Nothing is ready to compete head-to-head with bigger players like Samsung and Google, not just on looks but on long-term support and polish.
A bold phone needs bold software
With a $799 price tag and a design that dares to be different, the Nothing Phone (3) is a statement piece. But it also marks a shift in Nothing’s identity — this is the first time the company is calling one of its phones a flagship, and it needs the software to prove it.
Nothing OS 4.0 is expected to arrive before the end of September, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on what it brings. If Nothing wants to continue making the world of smartphones feel fun again, this next update will need to be as confident and unapologetically different as the Phone (3) itself.
