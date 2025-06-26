Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Nothing’s camera teaser drops just as new Phone (3) renders begin making the rounds

Fresh images and an official hint offer a closer look at what’s coming

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Nothing
Teased image of the Nothing Phone (3) periscope lens
Nothing is slowly revealing more details about its upcoming Phone 3, and the latest teaser gives us a first look at its upgraded camera system. In a post shared on X, the company confirmed that the new device will include a 50MP periscope lens.

The caption was brief, stating the camera is "built for creators." While Nothing didn't mention the zoom capabilities or specs, it did share a series of photos that were reportedly taken using this lens. As usual, the images were shown in the company’s signature minimalist and aesthetic style.

We still don’t know the full camera setup, but recent leaks suggest the Phone 3 may feature three 50MP cameras: a main sensor, an ultrawide, and the new periscope lens.

Meanwhile, another leak from today also supports this, revealing some of the phone's expected specs and design changes in the form of unofficial CAD renders.

Leaked CAD renders of the Nothing Phone (3). | Images credit — Android Headlines

Based on these renders, the Phone 3 could arrive with a redesigned camera layout. The top lens may be positioned off to the side, while the other two are placed next to each other at the bottom. The report also mentions a 6.7-inch OLED display and a large 5,150mAh battery. Charging support is rumored to include 100W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Internally, the Phone 3 is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, which is a slightly more affordable version of Qualcomm’s high-end processors. The Glyph interface is also coming back, but this time in a new matrix-style layout.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently confirmed that the Phone 3 will be priced around £800, which is approximately $1,062. That puts it in a higher price range than last year’s Phone (2), pointing to more premium ambitions for this model.

The company has already announced that its next event will take place on July 1 at 1 PM ET. During the event, we expect the full reveal of the Phone 3, as well as a new audio product called the Headphone 1.

Recommended Stories
Overall, this teaser adds to the excitement surrounding the Phone 3, especially for users interested in mobile photography. It's always interesting when a brand experiments with design or camera hardware. Nothing has built a reputation for taking a different approach, and this periscope lens might help it stand out. Now we just have to wait and see if the final product lives up to expectations.



Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 2

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 2

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans

Latest News

PhoneArena Poll Wars: Choose your favorite software
PhoneArena Poll Wars: Choose your favorite software
Survey for T-Mobile alternatives shows MVNOs are the future
Survey for T-Mobile alternatives shows MVNOs are the future
A fresh new round of iPhone 17 series dummy unit leaks give us a better look at the new designs
A fresh new round of iPhone 17 series dummy unit leaks give us a better look at the new designs
Good news? Research firm says AI agents not a big threat to employees
Good news? Research firm says AI agents not a big threat to employees
Fairphone 6 might be a hard sell as a mid-ranger, but not if you’re a green customer
Fairphone 6 might be a hard sell as a mid-ranger, but not if you’re a green customer
Google Pixel 10 reportedly fixes a screen issue that iPhone and Galaxy devices addressed years ago
Google Pixel 10 reportedly fixes a screen issue that iPhone and Galaxy devices addressed years ago
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless