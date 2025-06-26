Nothing’s camera teaser drops just as new Phone (3) renders begin making the rounds

The caption was brief, stating the camera is "built for creators." While Nothing didn't mention the zoom capabilities or specs, it did share a series of photos that were reportedly taken using this lens. As usual, the images were shown in the company’s signature minimalist and aesthetic style.

Nothing is slowly revealing more details about its upcoming Phone 3, and the latest teaser gives us a first look at its upgraded camera system. In a post shared on X, the company confirmed that the new device will include a 50MP periscope lens.

We still don’t know the full camera setup, but recent leaks suggest the Phone 3 may feature three 50MP cameras: a main sensor, an ultrawide, and the new periscope lens.





Meanwhile, a nother leak from today also supports this, revealing some of the phone's expected specs and design changes in the form of unofficial CAD renders.





Leaked CAD renders of the Nothing Phone (3) . | Images credit — Android Headlines

Based on these renders, the Phone 3 could arrive with a redesigned camera layout. The top lens may be positioned off to the side, while the other two are placed next to each other at the bottom. The report also mentions a 6.7-inch OLED display and a large 5,150mAh battery. Charging support is rumored to include 100W wired and 15W wireless charging.





Internally, the Phone 3 is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, which is a slightly more affordable version of Qualcomm’s high-end processors. The Glyph interface is also coming back, but this time in a new matrix-style layout.





Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently confirmed that the Phone 3 will be priced around £800, which is approximately $1,062. That puts it in a higher price range than last year’s Phone (2), pointing to more premium ambitions for this model.





The company has already announced that its next event will take place on July 1 at 1 PM ET. During the event, we expect the full reveal of the Phone 3, as well as a new audio product called the Headphone 1.



Overall, this teaser adds to the excitement surrounding the Phone 3, especially for users interested in mobile photography. It's always interesting when a brand experiments with design or camera hardware. Nothing has built a reputation for taking a different approach, and this periscope lens might help it stand out. Now we just have to wait and see if the final product lives up to expectations.