YouTube Music Wear OS app now supports older smartwatches

YouTube Music Wear OS app now supports older smartwatches0
Initially added to a range of smartwatches powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4100 and 4100+ chipsets like the new Gen 6 smartwatches from Fossil and Michael Kors, Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular/LTE, and TicWatch E3, the new YouTube Music app is now available for older smartwatches running Wear OS 2.
Despite the fact that its availability is rather limited, it’s safe to assume that more smartwatch models will be added to the supported list in the coming days (if not already). If your smartwatch is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, then it might be a good idea to look for an update on your wearable device or phone.