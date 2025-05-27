Yes, you all love your iPhones and Galaxies, but here's why you shouldn't sleep on the competition

Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra . | Image credit – PhoneArena

Xiaomi and its 2.55% – underrated tech giant that's doing a lot right







Xiaomi's camera app is also loaded with features. It can be as simple or as advanced as you want. The pro mode gives you full control over both photos and videos, which makes sense given the phone's camera-focused design.



And let's not forget: Xiaomi is one of the fastest brands out there when it comes to charging. If you are always in a rush (and who isn't?), this matters. Phones like the Xiaomi 14T Pro, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and even the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ are crushing it in our charging tests . That alone makes them worth considering.



Motorola (2.73%) – the clean Android champ with a nostalgic touch







Now, this one also caught me off guard. Motorola barely got any votes and I really don't think that's fair. Yeah, the company's software update policy could use some improvement, but that can't be the only reason people are passing it over. The brand has been around forever and still manages to crank out some really unique and stylish phones.



Motorola devices have a look – even the budget ones. Take the new Edge 60 Fusion, for example. It stands out. And if you are into foldables, Motorola's Razr series is one of the best-looking out there. The Razr Ultra (2025) blends retro vibes with cutting-edge display tech and it looks slick while doing it.







Another thing I love? Motorola doesn't mess too much with Android. Its phones run a near-stock version of the OS, which a lot of people say they prefer. Our poll actually showed that clean Android is still a big deal for users, so it is surprising that Motorola isn't getting more attention for offering exactly that.



Another thing I love? Motorola doesn't mess too much with Android. Its phones run a near-stock version of the OS, which a lot of people say they prefer. Our poll actually showed that clean Android is still a big deal for users, so it is surprising that Motorola isn't getting more attention for offering exactly that.

The brand isn't flashy about it, but it is quietly doing a lot right. I really think Motorola deserves more credit than it is getting right now.



Vivo (3.28%) – a design-driven camera powerhouse that's easy to miss







Vivo is a huge name in Asia, but it still hasn't broken through in a big way elsewhere – and that showed in the poll. But Vivo is no slouch. It is one of the most innovative brands in the photography space and it is doing some really cool stuff with phone design, too.



Thanks to its partnership with Zeiss – yeah, the same legendary German optics company – Vivo's phones are packed with pro-level camera tech. If taking great photos is your thing, the vivo X200 Pro should be on your radar.







But Vivo isn't just about cameras. Its phones also look amazing. The V and X series models especially are slim, stylish and use premium materials. The company experiments with textures, colors and finishes that make its phones feel a little more special than the average glass slab.



Huawei (4.19%) – still pushing boundaries despite the odds

Huawei's struggles in Western markets are well-known, especially after losing access to Google Mobile Services. That hit hard. But here's the thing – Huawei never stopped innovating. In fact, it might be one of the boldest brands out there right now.



Case in point: the new Mate XT Ultimate. It's the world's first triple foldable phone . Not just another foldable – a tri-fold. That means it can unfold into a massive screen for work or watching content, then fold back down to pocket size. Huawei also just launched a foldable laptop . That's next-level stuff.







Despite all the challenges, Huawei keeps showing us what is possible. It is easy to overlook them because of political and ecosystem limitations, but from a pure tech perspective, they are still killing it.



Despite all the challenges, Huawei keeps showing us what is possible. It is easy to overlook them because of political and ecosystem limitations, but from a pure tech perspective, they are still killing it.

So yeah, there's a ton of innovation happening just outside the spotlight. So maybe next time, don't just go for the obvious choices (that is if you are not locked in a certain ecosystem, of course). You might find your perfect phone in a place you weren't even looking.