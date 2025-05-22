Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Xiaomi goes all-in on homemade chips with a flagship phone, a tablet, and a smartwatch

It’s not just what these chips do — it’s how many devices they’re already in

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Tablets Wearables Xiaomi
Image picturing both Xring Xiaomi chips
Xiaomi just launched its first in-house mobile processor, the Xring O1, and it's powering the new Xiaomi 15S Pro and Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra. This marks a big step for the company as it tries to reduce its reliance on chipmakers like Qualcomm and MediaTek.

The Xring O1 is built using TSMC's second-generation 3nm process, and it has a 10-core CPU. That includes two Cortex-X925 cores running at 3.9GHz, four Cortex-A725 cores at 3.4GHz, two more A725 cores at 1.9GHz, and two Cortex-A520 efficiency cores at 1.8GHz. It also has a decent amount of L2 cache to help with performance.

For graphics, Xiaomi went with a 16-core Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU. That's more cores than the version used in MediaTek's latest chip, but Xiaomi hasn’t revealed clock speeds or full graphics specs yet. So it's hard to say how it stacks up in real-world gaming or demanding apps.

Specs released by Xiaomi today for the Xiaomi 15S Pro and Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra, two new products using the Xring O1 chip (translated). | Images credit — Xiamo (Weibo)

Xiaomi is also talking up the chip's power efficiency. The company says the Xring O1 handles heat better than competitors when gaming or charging, though we’ll need to test that ourselves to know for sure.

Another highlight is the chip’s built-in imaging chip, which Xiaomi says is in its fourth generation. It's designed to boost low-light photo quality and enable 4K night video, which could mean better camera performance overall.

The newly released Xiaomi 15S Pro, Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra, and Xiaomi Watch S4 with the Xring chips. | Images credit — Xiamo (Weibo)

In early benchmarks published by Xiaomi, the Xring O1 scored just over 3 million points in AnTuTu V10. That puts it close to the Snapdragon 8 Elite and Dimensity 9400, although it's worth remembering that benchmark results can vary and don't always reflect real-world use.

Alongside the Xring O1, Xiaomi introduced the Xring T1, a chip designed for smartwatches with its own 4G baseband. The Xring T1 powers the Watch S4 15th Anniversary Edition and brings standalone 4G connectivity via eSIM. Xiaomi claims it passed extensive network compatibility tests and delivers up to nine days of battery life with eSIM active. The chip also includes a video codec module for smooth watch-face animations and real-time camera previews. This marks Xiaomi’s first real step into full-stack wearable chip design.

Recommended Stories

The Xiaomi 15S Pro and Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra are the first devices to use this chip. For now, they are only available for sale (officially) in China, and there's no indication yet whether they will be released globally. That said, on paper, the Xring O1 looks like a solid start for Xiaomi's chip ambitions. Whether it can truly rival the top players remains to be seen, but it's clear Xiaomi is aiming high.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
The world’s thinnest foldable now expected to arrive in June
The world’s thinnest foldable now expected to arrive in June

Latest News

Turns out Samsung had more to do with this Android 16 long-awaited feature than we thought
Turns out Samsung had more to do with this Android 16 long-awaited feature than we thought
Apple adds three more units to its list of Vintage iPhones and what this might mean to you
Apple adds three more units to its list of Vintage iPhones and what this might mean to you
iPhone 13 user shares T-Mobile Starlink experience from the middle of nowhere
iPhone 13 user shares T-Mobile Starlink experience from the middle of nowhere
Forget screens: more details emerge on the mysterious Jony Ive + OpenAI device
Forget screens: more details emerge on the mysterious Jony Ive + OpenAI device
Level up your mobile gaming with a cheaper-than-ever Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 powerhouse
Level up your mobile gaming with a cheaper-than-ever Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 powerhouse
Hands-on: The Honor 400 Pro is a flagship in disguise with some really cool features
Hands-on: The Honor 400 Pro is a flagship in disguise with some really cool features
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless