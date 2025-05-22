Xiaomi goes all-in on homemade chips with a flagship phone, a tablet, and a smartwatch





Specs released by Xiaomi today for the Xiaomi 15S Pro and Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra, two new products using the Xring O1 chip (translated). | Images credit — Xiamo (Weibo)

Receive the latest Wearables news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy



Another highlight is the chip’s built-in imaging chip, which Xiaomi says is in its fourth generation. It's designed to boost low-light photo quality and enable 4K night video, which could mean better camera performance overall. Xiaomi is also talking up the chip's power efficiency. The company says the Xring O1 handles heat better than competitors when gaming or charging, though we’ll need to test that ourselves to know for sure.Another highlight is the chip’s built-in imaging chip, which Xiaomi says is in its fourth generation. It's designed to boost low-light photo quality and enable 4K night video, which could mean better camera performance overall.





The newly released Xiaomi 15S Pro, Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra, and Xiaomi Watch S4 with the Xring chips. | Images credit — Xiamo (Weibo)

In early benchmarks published by Xiaomi, the Xring O1 scored just over 3 million points in AnTuTu V10. That puts it close to the Snapdragon 8 Elite and Dimensity 9400, although it's worth remembering that benchmark results can vary and don't always reflect real-world use. In early benchmarks published by Xiaomi, the Xring O1 scored just over 3 million points in AnTuTu V10. That puts it close to the Snapdragon 8 Elite and Dimensity 9400, although it's worth remembering that benchmark results can vary and don't always reflect real-world use.





Alongside the Xring O1, Xiaomi introduced the Xring T1, a chip designed for smartwatches with its own 4G baseband. The Xring T1 powers the Watch S4 15th Anniversary Edition and brings standalone 4G connectivity via eSIM. Xiaomi claims it passed extensive network compatibility tests and delivers up to nine days of battery life with eSIM active. The chip also includes a video codec module for smooth watch-face animations and real-time camera previews. This marks Xiaomi’s first real step into full-stack wearable chip design.



Recommended Stories



The Xiaomi 15S Pro and Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra are the first devices to use this chip. For now, they are only available for sale (officially) in China, and there's no indication yet whether they will be released globally. That said, on paper, the Xring O1 looks like a solid start for Xiaomi's chip ambitions. Whether it can truly rival the top players remains to be seen, but it's clear Xiaomi is aiming high.