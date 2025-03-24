Galaxy A56, iPhone 16e, Pixel 9a should brace themselves as Redmi Turbo 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8s Elite is coming at half the price
The Samsung Galaxy A56. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Flagships will always draw the most attention, but mid-rangers – a.k.a. "flagship killers" – have been having a ball lately: Pixel 9a is now very much real, Apple's iPhone 16e is a thing and Samsung's mid-range phones are embarrassing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24.
Namely, it's the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro that's coming real soon and it could turn out to be a pretty respectable handset (Redmi is Xiaomi's subsidiary). Rumors are hinting at an April unveiling and a moniker for global markets: Poco F7 Pro.
And while the Galaxy A56 and the Pixel 9a are starting from $499 (and the iPhone 16e is $599), this Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro could be half their price.
That's the first time Xiaomi's Redmi goes in the "Pro" territory with the Turbo series, and hopes are high. Some two months ago, the company unveiled the Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4, which came along with a 6,550 mAh battery (supporting 90W wired charging) and a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra processor inside.
Similar goodies are expected with the upcoming Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, but the chipset inside should be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Elite. The 1.5K LTPS display, with high-frequency dimming technology to reduce eye strain, adds to its appeal, offering flagship-like features at a more affordable price.
The Snapdragon 8s Elite (a watered-down version of the top-shelf Elite silicon) is the main star here and several mid-range devices are expected to pack it in the (very) near future.
This chipset is said to utilize an 8-core architecture, with a Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.21GHz, three performance Cortex-A720 cores at 3.01GHz, two efficiency Cortex-A720 cores at 2.80GHz and two efficiency cores at 2.02GHz.
This configuration suggests that the Snapdragon 8s Elite will deliver performance similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, though it may not match the power of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is only natural.
There's more than Google, Apple and Samsung that 2025 has to offer in terms of spectacular mid-rangers: Xiaomi, for example, is about to release another affordable beast.
Namely, it's the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro that's coming real soon and it could turn out to be a pretty respectable handset (Redmi is Xiaomi's subsidiary). Rumors are hinting at an April unveiling and a moniker for global markets: Poco F7 Pro.
The iPhone 16e. | Image credit – PhoneArena
And while the Galaxy A56 and the Pixel 9a are starting from $499 (and the iPhone 16e is $599), this Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro could be half their price.
That's the first time Xiaomi's Redmi goes in the "Pro" territory with the Turbo series, and hopes are high. Some two months ago, the company unveiled the Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4, which came along with a 6,550 mAh battery (supporting 90W wired charging) and a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra processor inside.
It features a 6.77-inch LTPS OLED display with 1220p resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and 3,200 nits peak brightness, all protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. The phone includes a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor (Sony LYT-600) with OIS, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 20 MP front-facing camera.
The Redmi Turbo 4. | Image credit – Xiaomi
Similar goodies are expected with the upcoming Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, but the chipset inside should be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Elite. The 1.5K LTPS display, with high-frequency dimming technology to reduce eye strain, adds to its appeal, offering flagship-like features at a more affordable price.
The Snapdragon 8s Elite (a watered-down version of the top-shelf Elite silicon) is the main star here and several mid-range devices are expected to pack it in the (very) near future.
This chipset is said to utilize an 8-core architecture, with a Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.21GHz, three performance Cortex-A720 cores at 3.01GHz, two efficiency Cortex-A720 cores at 2.80GHz and two efficiency cores at 2.02GHz.
