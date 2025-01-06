Redmi Turbo 4 goes official with humongous battery, MediaTek chipset
Redmi Turbo 4 is one of the latest mid-range smartphones that promises to offer decent performance and amazing battery life. That’s because Xiaomi’s phone packs a huge battery and a rather new MediaTek chipset.
Introduced at the beginning of the year in China, the Redmi Turbo 4 is now available for purchase for as low as $275 and as high as $340. Redmi has launched at least four different models with various amounts of memory:
Aside from the multiple memory variants, the Redmi Turbo 4 is also available in three distinct colors: black, blue, and white. The phone can be purchased via Xiaomi’s official online store in China, but we expect the Redmi Turbo 4 to be released globally as Poco X7 Pro sometime this week.
As far as the screen goes, the phone sports a large 6.77-inch LTPS OLED display with 1220p resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
Redmi Turbo 4 packs a dual-camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor (Sony LYT-600) with OIS (optical image stabilization), and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It also features an impressive 20-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.
Moving on to the actual specs, the Redmi Turbo 4’s main selling points are the very large 6,550 mAh battery that features 90W wired charging support, as well as the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra processor.
According to Redmi, the Turbo 4 is IP66/68/69 certified for dust and waterproof. It ships with Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15 right out of the box. Other highlights of the phone include Bluetooth 6.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), infrared port, 5G support, USB Type-C, and Wi-Fi 6.
